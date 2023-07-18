Last updated on .From the section Golf

Could Rahm and MacIntyre be Ryder Cup team-mates in Italy in September?

The 151st Open Championship Dates: Thu 20 - Sun 23 July Venue: Royal Liverpool, Hoylake Coverage: Live radio and text commentary on BBC Sport website, with video clips each day. Daily highlights programme on BBC Two from 20:00 BST

Masters champion Jon Rahm believes Robert MacIntyre's Ryder Cup prospects were "always good" as the Scot aims to make his debut for Europe in Rome.

A second-place finish at the Scottish Open has moved MacIntyre into the automatic qualifying spots.

And the left-hander won the 2022 Italian Open at the Ryder Cup venue, Marco Simone Golf and Country Club.

"He's definitely been in good form lately, playing good golf," Rahm said before the Open Championship.

A back injury prevented MacIntyre defending his Italian title in May, having beaten US Open champion Matt Fitzpatrick in a play-off to win the year before.

He led the field at the Made in HimmerLand event in Denmark a fortnight ago, before finishing in a tie for fourth.

MacIntyre was also in front on Sunday at the Scottish Open when an amazing birdie on the 72nd hole completed a six-under-par 64, only to see Rory McIlroy make gains at the 17th and 18th to win by one shot.

"Given the fact that he beat Rory [who was fourth] and Fitzy a couple of years ago at that golf course to win the Italian Open, I think his chances were always good," added Rahm, who has his sights on becoming just the second Spanish winner of the Open after Seve Ballesteros.

"He had a good chance in Denmark. He played really good last week. It was an incredible finish by Rory.

"Even though that pin on 17 might have been the easier one, in the last hour or so of broadcast, I didn't see anybody get within 20 feet. To finish the way he did was absolutely incredible.

"It was unfortunate that Bob made that bogey on 16, but that birdie on 18 was nothing short of miraculous. Hitting that second shot into the green was incredible.

"If somebody who can do that, shoot six under on those weather conditions, is not a candidate, I don't know who else can be. Yeah, he should definitely be a candidate. I like his chances."

MacIntyre's best Open performance came on his debut in 2019 when he shared sixth place, while the closest Rahm has come was a tie for third in 2021, the year he won the US Open.