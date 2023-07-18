Last updated on .From the section Golf

Rory McIlroy on the new par-three 17th hole at Royal Liverpool

The 151st Open Championship Dates: Thu 20-Sun 23 July Venue: Royal Liverpool, Hoylake Coverage: Live radio and text commentary on BBC Sport website, with video clips each day. Daily highlights programme on BBC Two from 20:00 BST

Rory McIlroy will play alongside Ryder Cup team-mates Jon Rahm and Justin Rose in the first two rounds of the 151st Open Championship at Royal Liverpool.

The trio will tee off at 14:59 BST in Thursday's opening round.

Australia's Cameron Smith begins his title defence at 09:58 alongside US Open champion Wyndham Clark and Olympic gold medallist Xander Schauffele.

Royal Liverpool member Matthew Jordan will hit the first shot at 06:35 at the Wirral course in Hoylake.

England's Tommy Fleetwood will play with world number one Scottie Scheffler and Australia's Adam Scott, teeing off at 09:47 in round one.

English brothers Matt and Alex Fitzpatrick get their challenges under way at 09:03 and 11:36 respectively.

The final group of Hurly Long, Seungsu Han and Marco Penge start at 16:16.

Round one: Thursday, 20 July (all times BST)

* denotes amateur

06:35 Branden Grace (SA), Matthew Jordan (Eng), Richie Ramsay (Sco)

06:46 Russell Henley (US), Jazz Janewattananond (Tha), Graeme Robertson (Sco)

06:57 Ryan Fox (NZ), Lucas Herbert (Aus), Byeong-Hun An (Kor)

07:08 Rikuya Hoshino (Jpn), Alex Maguire (Ire)*, Charl Schwartzel (SA)

07:19 Hiroshi Iwata (Jpn), Pablo Larrazabal (Spa), Adrian Meronk (Pol)

07:30 Jose Luis Ballester (Spa)*, Patrick Reed (US), Connor Syme (Sco)

07:41 Darren Clarke (NI), Victor Perez (Fra), Thomas Pieters (Bel)

07:52 Christo Lamprecht (SA)*, Joost Luiten (Ned), Louis Oosthuizen (SA)

08:03 Stewart Cink (US), Trey Mullinax (US), JT Poston (US)

08:14 Harris English (US), Andrew Putnam (US), Henrik Stenson (Swe)

08:25 Thorbjoern Olesen (Den), Jordan Smith (Eng), Scott Stallings (US)

08:36 Ernie Els (SA), Takumi Kanaya (Jpn), Kurt Kitayama (US)

08:47 Sam Burns (US), Chris Kirk (US), Sepp Straka (Aut)

09:03 Jason Day (Aus), Matthew Fitzpatrick (Eng), Jordan Spieth (US)

09:14 Talor Gooch (US), Padraig Harrington (Ire), Seamus Power (Ire)

09:25 Kyoung-Hoon Lee (Kor), Davis Riley (US), Taiga Semikawa (Jpn)

09:36 Patrick Cantlay (US), Brooks Koepka (US), Hideki Matsuyama (Jpn)

09:47 Tommy Fleetwood (Eng), Scottie Scheffler (US), Adam Scott (Aus)

09:58 Wyndham Clark (US), Xander Schauffele (US), Cameron Smith (Aus)

10:09 Rickie Fowler (US), Shane Lowry (Ire), Robert MacIntyre (Sco)

10:20 Bryson DeChambeau (US), Si-Woo Kim (Kor), Cameron Young (US)

10:31 Bio Kim (Kor), Kazuki Yasumori (Jpn), Nicolai Hoejgaard (Den)

10:42 Haydn Barron (Aus), Daniel Bradbury (Eng), Oliver Farr (Wal)

10:53 Tiger Christensen (Ger)*, Martin Rohwer (SA), Marcel Siem (Ger)

11:04 Richard Bland (Eng), Lee Hodges (US), Antoine Rozner (Fra)

11:15 Laurie Canter (Eng), Yannik Paul (Ger), Sami Valimaki (Fin)

11:36 Alex Fitzpatrick (Eng), Rasmus Hoejgaard (Den), Matthew Southgate (Eng)

11:47 Daniel Hillier (NZ), Kensei Hirata (Jpn), Kyung-Nam Kang (Kor)

11:58 Kazuki Higa (Jpn), Michael Kim (US), Callum Shinkwin (Eng)

12:09 Kyle Barker (SA), Zack Fischer (US), Taichi Kho (Hkg)

12:20 Romain Langasque (Fra), Travis Smyth (Aus), Brendon Todd (US)

12:31 Alexander Bjoerk (Swe), Adrian Otaegui (Spa), Gary Woodland (US)

12:42 Christiaan Bezuidenhout (SA), Harrison Crowe (Aus)*, Min-Woo Lee (Aus)

12:53 Corey Conners (Can), Billy Horschel (US), Alexander Noren (Swe)

13:04 Abraham Ancer (Mex), Tom Hoge (US), Joo-Hyung Kim (Kor)

13:15 Zach Johnson (US), David Micheluzzi (Aus), Matt Wallace (Eng)

13:26 Emiliano Grillo (Arg), Dustin Johnson (US), Sahith Theegala (US)

13:37 Mateo Fernandez (Arg)*, Denny McCarthy (US), Francesco Molinari (Ita)

13:48 Thomas Detry (Bel), Brian Harman (US), Thriston Lawrence (SA)

14:04 John Daly (US), Taylor Moore (US), Danny Willett (Eng)

14:15 Ben Griffin (US), Ockie Strydom (SA), David Lingmerth (Swe)

14:26 Adria Arnaus (Spa), Ewen Ferguson (Sco), Keita Nakajima (Jpn)

14:37 Keegan Bradley (US), Sung-Jae Im (Kor), Joaquin Niemann (Chi)

14:48 Tony Finau (US), Viktor Hovland (Nor), Justin Thomas (US)

14:59 Rory McIlroy (NI), Jon Rahm (Spa), Justin Rose (Eng)

15:10 Tyrrell Hatton (Eng), Max Homa (US), Collin Morikawa (US)

15:21 Phil Mickelson (US), Adam Schenk (US), Nick Taylor (Can)

15:32 Alejandro Canizares (Spa), Ignacio Elvira (Spa), Marc Warren (Sco)

15:43 Connor McKinney (Aus), Guido Migliozzi (Ita), Oliver Wilson (Eng)

15:54 Kalle Samooja (Fin), Shubhankar Sharma (Ind), Gunner Wiebe (US)

16:05 Jorge Campillo (Spa), Brandon Thompson (Eng), Michael Stewart (Sco)

16:16 Seung-Su Han (US), Hurly Long (Ger), Marco Penge (Eng)

Round two tee-times will follow.