Rory McIlroy on the new par-three 17th hole at Royal Liverpool

The 151st Open Championship Dates: Thu 20-Sun 23 July Venue: Royal Liverpool, Hoylake Coverage: Live radio and text commentary on BBC Sport website, with video clips each day. Daily highlights programme on BBC Two from 20:00 BST

Rory McIlroy will play alongside Ryder Cup team-mates Jon Rahm and Justin Rose in the first two rounds of the 151st Open Championship at Royal Liverpool.

The trio will tee off at 14:59 BST in Thursday's opening round.

Australia's Cameron Smith begins his title defence at 09:58 alongside US Open champion Wyndham Clark and Olympic gold medallist Xander Schauffele.

Royal Liverpool member Matthew Jordan will hit the first shot at 06:35 at the Wirral course in Hoylake.

England's Tommy Fleetwood will play with world number one Scottie Scheffler and Australia's Adam Scott, teeing off at 09:47 in round one.

English brothers Matt and Alex Fitzpatrick get their challenges under way at 09:03 and 11:36 respectively.

The final group of Hurly Long, Seungsu Han and Marco Penge start at 16:16.

