Close menu

The Open tee-times: Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm and Justin Rose playing together at Hoylake

Last updated on .From the section Golf

Rory McIlroy teeing off on the new par-three 17th hole at Royal Liverpool
Rory McIlroy on the new par-three 17th hole at Royal Liverpool
The 151st Open Championship
Dates: Thu 20-Sun 23 July Venue: Royal Liverpool, Hoylake
Coverage: Live radio and text commentary on BBC Sport website, with video clips each day. Daily highlights programme on BBC Two from 20:00 BST

Rory McIlroy will play alongside Ryder Cup team-mates Jon Rahm and Justin Rose in the first two rounds of the 151st Open Championship at Royal Liverpool.

The trio will tee off at 14:59 BST in Thursday's opening round.

Australia's Cameron Smith begins his title defence at 09:58 alongside US Open champion Wyndham Clark and Olympic gold medallist Xander Schauffele.

Royal Liverpool member Matthew Jordan will hit the first shot at 06:35 at the Wirral course in Hoylake.

England's Tommy Fleetwood will play with world number one Scottie Scheffler and Australia's Adam Scott, teeing off at 09:47 in round one.

English brothers Matt and Alex Fitzpatrick get their challenges under way at 09:03 and 11:36 respectively.

The final group of Hurly Long, Seungsu Han and Marco Penge start at 16:16.

Full tee-times will follow.

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport

Featured

  • Iain Carter

    Analysis and opinion from the BBC's golf correspondent.

  • BBC Sport app

    Get the latest golf headlines sent straight to your phone, sign-up to our newsletter and learn where to find us on online.

  • Child playing golf

    From hitting a few balls on the range or a quick nine holes, to the full 18 and tournaments - how to get into golf.