Rory McIlroy drew huge crowds on the second practice day at Royal Liverpool

The 151st Open Championship Dates: Thu 20-Sun 23 July Venue: Royal Liverpool, Hoylake

Winning last week's Scottish Open in "proper links golf conditions" was the "perfect preparation" for this week's tilt at The Open, says Rory McIlroy.

The Northern Irishman, who won his sole Claret Jug at Royal Liverpool in 2014, returns to the Hoylake venue looking to end a nine-year drought in the majors.

"I couldn't ask for better preparation," he told BBC Sport NI.

"The way I played the last two holes was an amazing finish and a perfect way to come into this week."

The threat of thunderstorms and high winds saw last Sunday's final round of the Scottish Open brought forward to a morning start but players still had to battle tough conditions on the East Lothian coast, east of Edinburgh.

McIlroy birdied the final two holes at the Renaissance Club - hitting a superb low 200-yard shot under the wind to set up a winning birdie to edge out home favourite Bob MacIntyre by one.

"The way I played the last two holes, going into the next few months and seasons I can always draw on that memory of being able to get it done under the toughest of conditions," the 34-year-old added.

"It was an amazing finish and a perfect way to come into this week."

McIlroy said this is the first time he has been back to the Wirral course where he won the third of his four major titles to date.

That victory in July 2014 saw him become the third player after Jack Nicklaus and Tiger Woods to win three majors by the age of 25 and the first European to win three different major titles.

A month later he won a second US PGA Championship, prompting record 18-time major winner Nicklaus to say: "I think Rory has an opportunity to win 15 or 20 majors."

However, despite multiple victories on the PGA Tour and DP World Tour, McIlroy has been unable to add his major tally.

Only 10 players have won majors with more time elapsed between them than the eight years and 347 days from McIlroy's 2014 US PGA win to this Sunday at Hoylake.

Julius Boros holds the record with 11 years and nine days between his US Open wins in 1952 and 1963.

McIlroy has finished in the top 10 of at least two majors in every year since his last win. He recorded four top-10 finishes in 2022 and after missing the cut at the Masters in April, finished joint seventh at the US PGA in May and runner-up at last month's US Open.

"I've had so many close calls since," added the world number two, who said he is more driven to succeed this year than he was in 2014.

"I've had a great nine years and won a lot of tournaments but the big four have eluded me. Hopefully this week that's something I can change.

"It's nice to be back here. It's not like I think about it all that often so it's nice to come back and re-familiarise myself with the course.

"It's nice to come back to a major venue you've won on but it also makes you feel a bit old."