The 151st Open Championship Dates: Thu 20-Sun 23 July Venue: Royal Liverpool, Hoylake

While winning this week's Open would "mean the world" to Matt Fitzpatrick, he says he is coming into his "weakest major" with "realistic" expectations.

The 28-year-old, who won the US Open in 2022, is trying to become the first Englishman to win the title since Nick Faldo won his third Claret Jug in 1992.

"A good finish, all jokes aside, would be top 30," said Fitzpatrick.

"I've not played well in Opens, and I wouldn't say I'm in the best form, so I've got to be realistic."

Fitzpatrick has a best finish in golf's oldest major of joint 20th at Royal Portrush in 2019, although he won the silver medal as low amateur a decade ago at Muirfield.

And he arrives at Royal Liverpool in Hoylake on the back of a missed cut at last week's Scottish Open.

"Don't get me wrong, I love playing great links golf courses. There's loads of great places. It's just for me it doesn't necessarily suit my eye," added the Sheffield golfer.

"I would argue The Open is my weakest major, so my expectations have probably got to match my results.

"I've got to be realistic about where I am, where my game is. No, it's not where I would like it to be. I think everyone would like to be playing golf like Rory McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler right now, but that's pretty rare for the rest of us."

For the first time since 2015 at St Andrews, there will be siblings in the 156-strong field with Matt's younger brother Alex having come through final qualifying a fortnight ago, while Denmark's Nicolai Hojgaard secured a spot at the Scottish Open to join his brother Rasmus on the Wirral.

"I've almost wanted to give Francesco and Edoardo [Molinari, the Italian brothers who played in 2015] a call and ask them what it's like, what's the dynamic like between you? Is it weird?" said Matt Fitzpatrick, who is sharing a house with Alex and their parents this week.

"People think 'oh he's got to be like his brother and stuff', when actually we are polar opposites, both on and off the course.

"On paper my strengths are driving and putting and his strengths are short game and approach play. Then off the golf course, yeah, we are just literally polar opposites. I'm like a control freak, OCD, organised and he's not.

"Fortunately my parents are there to take care of him," he laughed.

When asked what advice a major champion has given to his brother appearing in his first, Matt said: "He came last week to play 18, which I think was helpful, see the golf course, no stress, no rush, and then I just told him take these next few days easy, nine holes each day.

"I remember speaking to my coach about what to do at my first Open back in 2013, and that's what he stressed, don't tire yourself out.

"I think I played nine Sunday, Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, so I think that's kind of similar to what Alex should do.

"And then the other one is just no media, as well, just so he can concentrate, and stay away from you lot!"