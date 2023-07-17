Close menu

The Open: England's Matt Fitzpatrick sets 'top 30' target at Royal Liverpool

By Peter ScrivenerBBC Sport at Royal Liverpool

Last updated on .From the section Golf

Matt Fitzpatrick hitting a tee shot on the 12th hole at Royal Liverpool
Fitzpatrick has had only one top 20 finish in seven previous Open Championship appearances
The 151st Open Championship
Dates: Thu 20-Sun 23 July Venue: Royal Liverpool, Hoylake
Coverage: Live radio and text commentary on BBC Sport website, with video clips each day. Daily highlights programme on BBC Two from 20:00 BST

While winning this week's Open would "mean the world" to Matt Fitzpatrick, he says he is coming into his "weakest major" with "realistic" expectations.

The 28-year-old, who won the US Open in 2022, is trying to become the first Englishman to win the title since Nick Faldo won his third Claret Jug in 1992.

"A good finish, all jokes aside, would be top 30," said Fitzpatrick.

"I've not played well in Opens, and I wouldn't say I'm in the best form, so I've got to be realistic."

Fitzpatrick has a best finish in golf's oldest major of joint 20th at Royal Portrush in 2019, although he won the silver medal as low amateur a decade ago at Muirfield.

And he arrives at Royal Liverpool in Hoylake on the back of a missed cut at last week's Scottish Open.

"Don't get me wrong, I love playing great links golf courses. There's loads of great places. It's just for me it doesn't necessarily suit my eye," added the Sheffield golfer.

"I would argue The Open is my weakest major, so my expectations have probably got to match my results.

"I've got to be realistic about where I am, where my game is. No, it's not where I would like it to be. I think everyone would like to be playing golf like Rory McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler right now, but that's pretty rare for the rest of us."

For the first time since 2015 at St Andrews, there will be siblings in the 156-strong field with Matt's younger brother Alex having come through final qualifying a fortnight ago, while Denmark's Nicolai Hojgaard secured a spot at the Scottish Open to join his brother Rasmus on the Wirral.

"I've almost wanted to give Francesco and Edoardo [Molinari, the Italian brothers who played in 2015] a call and ask them what it's like, what's the dynamic like between you? Is it weird?" said Matt Fitzpatrick, who is sharing a house with Alex and their parents this week.

"People think 'oh he's got to be like his brother and stuff', when actually we are polar opposites, both on and off the course.

"On paper my strengths are driving and putting and his strengths are short game and approach play. Then off the golf course, yeah, we are just literally polar opposites. I'm like a control freak, OCD, organised and he's not.

"Fortunately my parents are there to take care of him," he laughed.

When asked what advice a major champion has given to his brother appearing in his first, Matt said: "He came last week to play 18, which I think was helpful, see the golf course, no stress, no rush, and then I just told him take these next few days easy, nine holes each day.

"I remember speaking to my coach about what to do at my first Open back in 2013, and that's what he stressed, don't tire yourself out.

"I think I played nine Sunday, Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, so I think that's kind of similar to what Alex should do.

"And then the other one is just no media, as well, just so he can concentrate, and stay away from you lot!"

Comments

Join the conversation

54 comments

  • Comment posted by Average Cyclist, today at 10:32

    Poor attitude, I would have thought that nothing but a win, or at the very least a top ten would be acceptable

  • Comment posted by In Holding Pattern, today at 09:32

    If he came for an interview to my (American) company with that attitude, my HR manager would show him the door. We only want winners and not negatively. Typical British mindset. You are there to win, no matter how you dress it up!

    • Reply posted by thevillan, today at 09:52

      thevillan replied:
      What a stupid comment!!! He’s being honest and open, he’s not where he wants to be!! He’s obviously trying to get back there! You are really winning working for someone else aren’t you. Need to sort your priorities maybe give your kids a bit more time!

  • Comment posted by The-Artful-Dodga, today at 08:51

    Hes a major winner with only one intent and thats to win, playing down expectation removes the pressure - that's no bad thing.

  • Comment posted by The Old punch Bowl D4, today at 08:49

    What a load of rubbish. He is there like everyone else to try and win it. Playing down expectations & trying to keep out of the limelight, you are going the wrong way about it Fitzy.

  • Comment posted by David McManus, today at 08:42

    Playing down expectations is always a good move

  • Comment posted by Home, today at 08:21

    Nothing like a bit of ambition eh? Shame he hasn't got it.

    • Reply posted by The-Artful-Dodga, today at 09:39

      The-Artful-Dodga replied:
      You might want to study a little basic psychology of deflecting pressure.

  • Comment posted by Worker, today at 06:11

    Fitzy is a Blade. Like the Blades he wants an underdog role. Don’t be fooled by this. He is in it to win it.

  • Comment posted by boscoman, today at 05:54

    "just no media" what a great bit of advice. It's a pity some of the rest of the players wouldn't take that advice on board, especially those who wind up just saying things like, "and stuff like that".

    • Reply posted by bensondog, today at 06:29

      bensondog replied:
      must have given same advice to leading player who recently threw his dummy out and wouldnt attend post round interviews

  • Comment posted by jjames, today at 05:52

    How can links golf not suit your eye? Different courses, different conditions and different challenges so not sure what kind of mindset that is going into a major.

    That's journeyman talk that.

  • Comment posted by Champ20ns, today at 03:17

    This week is all about Roaring Rory. Won the Scottish open and is the favourite at every major he plays, when Tiger is absent.

    Fitzpatrick knows it, hense is playing down his own chances.

    • Reply posted by England Spurs, today at 07:49

      England Spurs replied:
      Anyone but Rory.

  • Comment posted by KR, today at 00:30

    One can only hope the weather for the event will be very wet and windy. Golf is so much more fun to watch when the weather is anything but sedate.

    • Reply posted by Mr Lars Bussholm, today at 10:41

      Mr Lars Bussholm replied:
      But all that happens then is a threat of lightning mysteriously appears and everyone is called in until things calm down.

  • Comment posted by gg, today at 00:13

    Come on fitzy your better than that, you need a week in the RM school of thought, that will put you right.

    • Reply posted by theknife, today at 08:09

      theknife replied:
      Lessons in how to choke at the majors won’t help!

  • Comment posted by sports_nut, at 22:17 17 Jul

    No free to air live coverage does not inspire youngsters, hence lack of home grown winners. Sir Nick was inspired to take up golf after watching the Masters live on the BBC. How times have changed.

    • Reply posted by SherbertDipper, at 22:33 17 Jul

      SherbertDipper replied:
      Completely agree, and even if you can watch on Sky then the betting adverts will drive you completely and utterly insane. Sold out to the media behemoths, and can't get a ticket to the event for love nor money due to the corporate schmoozing.

  • Comment posted by Organic Farmer, at 21:18 17 Jul

    Strange comments from a guy whose lower normal ball flight works well on windy courses and greens that receive a running approach shot , Matt is either trying to deflect attention or really is low on confidence , he should get out the old harbour town highlights and get back his mojo.

    • Reply posted by SherbertDipper, at 22:32 17 Jul

      SherbertDipper replied:
      Agreed, his game isn't quite made for links (short game perhaps not good enough) but he certainly has a better chance than top 30, I would say he's worth a bet for a top 10 placing.

  • Comment posted by Weird Superman, at 21:02 17 Jul

    Links golf is a complete joke. An embarrassment to the sport. No wonder Matty F doesn't like it.
    The quicker the golfing world gets back across the pond, the better.

    • Reply posted by hammertime, at 21:14 17 Jul

      hammertime replied:
      The quicker you get in it the better

  • Comment posted by Buffetology, at 19:42 17 Jul

    Well, if we can have the same drama as the Scottish open, i.e. players from the British isles, battling it out down the 18th, this will be a fantastic tournament. Roll on Thursday :-)

    • Reply posted by Weird Superman, at 21:43 17 Jul

      Weird Superman replied:
      Most of the top players will actually be trying this week rather than going through the motions so the happy hackers will be nowhere near the lead this week.

