Matthew Jordan came through final qualifying at West Lancashire Golf Club earlier this month

The 151st Open Championship Dates: Thu 20 - Sun 23 July Venue: Royal Liverpool, Hoylake Coverage: Live radio and text commentary on BBC Sport website, with video clips each day. Daily highlights programme on BBC Two from 20:00 BST

Royal Liverpool member Matthew Jordan says it is an "amazing honour" to have been asked to hit the opening tee shot of the Open Championship on Thursday.

The 27-year-old, who followed his dad and grandad and joined the Wirral club aged seven, came through qualifying.

"I was on the chipping green aged three, this course has been a huge part of my life," he told BBC Sport.

"When I qualified, I thought the first tee shot was going to be incredible, now I've got this honour as well."

Jordan, who turned professional in 2018 and missed the cut on his Open debut last year at St Andrews, added: "When I was a kid, I woke up early and had four days of brilliant golf watching. It was the best sporting event I ever watched so to be able to [hit the opening tee shot] at my home course is amazing.

"Martin Slumbers {R&A chief executive] contacted me and said how much of a big deal they love the first tee to be and we'd love you to be part of it. There was no other answer from me."