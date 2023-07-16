Team Hall won the team competition after finishing on 24 under par

Aramco Team Series London final round leaderboard -11 N Korda (US); -7 C Hull (Eng); -5 N Garcia (RSA); -3 L Maguire (Ire); -2 G Hall (Eng) Selected others: E K Henry (Sco), N Iturrioz (Spa), Y Onishi (Jpn); +1 H Davis (Eng), B Brewerton (Wal), A Dimmock (Eng) Full leaderboard

World number two Nelly Korda held off the challenge of Charley Hull to win her first title in Britain with victory at the Aramco Team Series London.

The American led by five shots overnight and finished her final round with a two-under-par 71 to claim the individual title by four shots.

England's Hull carded an impressive 68 after six birdies to keep the pressure on the leader and finish second.

"It was so much fun this week," said Korda.

"I got to play in some very interesting weather and got to hit shots that I don't necessarily get to hit all the time.

"I am hoping that I can take this momentum into the next couple of weeks. I have Evian and the AIG Women's Open coming up. Hopefully I have learned a little bit about the weather this week and I can take that momentum into the next two big events.

"I knew Charley [Hull] was going to make a run for it, I think everyone was trying to. It's tough to be the one out front and who everyone is trying to get. I just stuck to my game and took it one shot at a time. As boring as it sounds, it worked."

Three-time Ladies European Tour winner Hull made three birdies in four holes on the front nine but dropped a shot on the ninth as she looked to recover from a disappointing 76 in her second round on Saturday.

"I played pretty well today, I was pretty happy," said the 27-year-old. "It was very windy out there. I just felt very tired this week after last week, it kind of hit me yesterday but I got a good night's sleep last night. It was good fun out there and nice to be playing in front of the home crowd.

"I feel really good, I feel like my game is in good shape. [I finished] second last week and second this week - roll on Evian!

"It feels like a good week at the office, but at the same time it sucks because you just keep knocking on the door. Hopefully a win is around the corner."

South Africa's Nicole Garcia finished in third place on five under par.

England's Georgia Hall and her team, which includes Scotland's Kylie Henry, Wales' Lea Anne Bramwell and amateur Michael Austick, were crowned team champions earlier on Sunday after finishing on 24 under par.

"I think most importantly when one of us was out of a hole then another player came in and managed to save that par or get that birdie," said Hall.

"We all got on really well and had a nice fun group, and I think that's really important. Our amateur helped two or three times in the round which was really handy."