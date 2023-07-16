Last updated on .From the section Golf

Robert MacIntyre was jubilant after birdying the 18th hole

Robert MacIntyre admitted he had a tear in his eye as he came within touching distance of winning the Scottish Open.

MacIntyre's impressive birdie at the 18th hole completed a six-under-par 64 and put him in the lead on 14 under.

But Rory McIlroy birdied his final two holes to win by a single stroke at a windswept Renaissance Club.

"Absolutely gutted that I didn't win the one that I really, really wanted," said the Scot, 26.

"When I birdied 18...that's why I had a tear in my eye coming off - I thought this could be the one.

"It's a dream of mine to do it. There's plenty of years, there's at least 10 more, 10 more years at this."

Colin Montgomerie in 1999 is the most recent of the only two home winners of the Scottish Open.

MacIntyre, who had already secured a place at next week's Open Championship, described how he was "proud of myself" after a near flawless fourth round, that featured only one bogey despite the conditions.

"Next week's next week," he said of his next engagement at Royal Liverpool. "There's going to be so much hype on me now and what not.

"If you're not winning a major championship, for me personally, I want to win the Scottish Open.

"I trust myself, I trust my instinct. I had a feeling I had to hit the three wood [at 18].

"I was comfortable all day. It was difficult but we gave it everything I had. I take my hat off to Rory. It shows how good he is."