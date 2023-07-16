Last updated on .From the section Golf

Scotland's Robert MacIntyre missed out by a shot after his closing 64

Scottish Open final-round leaderboard -15 R McIlroy (NI); -14 R MacIntyre (Sco); -10 S Scheffler (US), BH An (Kor), D Lingmerth (Swe); -9 T Fleetwood (Eng), T Hatton (Eng), N Hoejgaard (Den), T Kim (Kor) Selected others:-8 G Forrest (Sco); -7 E Ferguson (Sco), J Smith (Eng); -5 C Hill (Sco); -3 R Ramsay (Sco), M Wallace (Eng), P Harrington (Ire) Full leaderboard

Rory McIlroy edged a topsy-turvy battle in the North Berwick wind to win the Scottish Open despite a stunning final round from home hope Robert MacIntyre.

The Northern Irishman clinched his first title in Scotland by a stroke at the Renaissance Club with a brilliant birdie on the 18th for a two-under 68.

MacIntyre had mastered the testing conditions with a 64 to set the target at 14 under.

But McIlroy conjured closing back-to-back birdies to deny the Scot.

McIlroy had taken a one-shot advantage into the final day, but struggled on the front nine and the lead changed hands several times before he roused himself for glory.

"Really proud. That was such a tough day, especially the back nine," said the 34-year-old, who rises one place to world number two.

"To play that back nine in four four under par to win the tournament, yeah, really proud of how I just stuck in there.

"I hit some amazing shots down the stretch and was able to finish it off with a really nice putt there. It feels incredible.

"It's been along six months I feel since I won in Dubai. I've given myself tonnes of chances and hopefully this win sort of breaks the seal for me, especially going in to [The Open] next week as well."

More to follow.