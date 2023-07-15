Rory McIlroy's one-shot lead remains intact heading into the Scottish Open final round

Scottish Open third-round leaderboard -13 R McIlroy; -12 T Kim (Kor); -11 T Fleetwood (Eng), B Harman (US); -10 S Scheffler (US), JT Poston (US), E Cole (US), S Lowry (Irl), B-H An (Kor) -9 T Hoge (US), H Hall (Eng), M Homa (US), -8 D Lingmerth (Swe), R MacIntyre (Sco), J Lagergren (Swe), S Soederberg (Swe), T Hatton (Eng) Selected others: -7 Schauffele (US), V Hovland (Nor), P Harrington (Irl); -6 C Hill (Sco), E Ferguson (Sco), G Forrest (Sco); -4 J Thomas (US) Full leaderboard

Tommy Fleetwood is "excited" to be in the hunt as he looks to chase down leader Rory McIlroy on the final day of the Scottish Open and secure a long-awaited first PGA Tour win.

The Englishman tore round the Renaissance Club in seven-under 63 on Saturday to propel himself to two shots off the pace.

McIlroy battled to a 67 to move 13 under and remain one clear of Tom Kim.

Scottie Scheffler and Shane Lowry are among those within three of the lead.

Robert MacIntyre heads the Scots' challenge on eight under after a blemish-free 66.

With winds of up to 40mph expected on Sunday, tee times have been brought forward (from 06:45 to 08:57 BST) for a second successive day and a fascinating finale awaits after a cluster of players staked their claim.

Fleetwood started and finished in style to post the day's lowest score. Beginning on the 10th, he birdied four of his opening six holes and two of his final three, with a sole bogey on 17, as he set the clubhouse target on 11 under.

While he has six DP World Tour wins, Fleetwood has yet to capture a PGA Tour title and this week's co-sanctioned event now offers him a tantalising opportunity.

"Very happy," said Fleetwood, who was Scottish Open runner-up in 2020 after losing a play-off to Aaron Rai. "Got off to a fast start which is important if you're going to have a low.

"I played well all day and then sort of slowed down a little bit. But those last three holes, which are tough - seven, eight, nine - it was good to get on the right side of those three and finish strong.

"I'm excited about being somewhere near contention and have a chance tomorrow. I'd like to not get too far away and see what the conditions bring. If it's rough, it's rough. If it's nice, that will do, too."

McIlroy made serene progress with a trio of birdies as he reached the turn with a two-shot advantage. The Northern Irishman picked up another stroke on 10 but his momentum and precise driving faltered, with bogeys on 12 and 15 bookending a birdie on 14.

The world number three was content with his day's work and is relishing the pressure of having a target on his back in the final-day shootout.

"It was another really good round of golf. Very solid," said McIlroy. "At least the last few holes, it was quite tricky conditions.

"It's been a good three days and looking forward to obviously being in the final group tomorrow and seeing how my game holds up under that sort of pressure.

"I feel like I've left a few out there but it's hard to be disappointed when you're in the lead going into the final day. I'll certainly take it."

Scotland's MacIntyre was in a significantly better mood than the previous evening when his bogey-bogey finish soured his round.

After a near miss at the Made in Himmerland last week, the 26-year-old feels he has got his groove back and aims to stay in the mix should the winds cause carnage on Sunday.

"Today was perfect. It was the way I want to play golf," said MacIntyre. "I wasn't happy last night, so to come out and be bogey-free, four-under par, I'm delighted. It's been good progress in the last two weeks.

"I feel like I'm too far back to really put pressure on it, but if I can sneak another four under tomorrow, who knows? It depends how they set up the course and what weather actually comes. Just looking forward to the challenge."