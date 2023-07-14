Last updated on .From the section Golf

Charley Hull shot 10 birdies but also had a quintuple bogey at the Centurion Club

Aramco Team Series first-round leaderboard -5 Hull (Eng), N Korda (US); -4 L Harm (Ger), C Alexander (RSA); -3 A Pelaez (Esp), A van Dam (Ned), N Komulainen (Fin); -2 N Garcia (RSA); -1 E Grechi (Fra), A Foersterling (Ger), Y Onishi (Jpn), A Dimmock (Eng); Full leaderboard

England's Charley Hull had a quintuple bogey but still shared the first-round lead with American Nelly Korda at Aramco Team Series London.

Hull fought back from making 10 at the sixth in the Ladies European Tour event, carding a five-under-par 68.

The 27-year-old shot a 10 on the sixth hole but recovered magnificently and had 10 birdies in all.

"I feel like my golf game was in great condition," said Hull.

"I lost two balls on a birdie-able par five. I hit my first tee shot out of bounds and then hit my fourth shot out of bounds, but then to make 10 birdies to shoot five under was pretty fun.

"I'm just out there having fun, minus the rain."

Korda, 24, had six birdies as she tied Hull for the lead at the Centurion Club.

Hull is leading on two fronts, with her team-mates consisting of Sweden's Isabella Deilert, England's Hayley Davis and former England footballer Teddy Sheringham, sitting atop the group leaderboard.

The quartet shot an 18-under-par total without dropping a shot in the team competition.

Hull revealed earlier this week she has recently been diagnosed with "severe" attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).

She took four weeks off earlier this year as she had been struggling mentally.

After returning to action she finished in a tie for second place at last week's US Women's Open.