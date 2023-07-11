Richie Ramsay found the water on the 18th hole in Denmark

Richie Ramsay says "pride" in his third-place finish from his seven-year-old daughter has helped him get over weekend disappointment in Denmark.

The 40-year-old Scot missed out on a Made in Himmerland play-off by a shot after a double bogey at the 18th.

But Ramsay feels ready to challenge again for a fifth tour victory as he prepares for this week's Scottish Open.

"It's fair to say there would be a lot more emotion when I was younger," he told BBC Scotland.

"Yesterday, I spent some time with my daughter Olivia, which brings you back down to earth a little bit. She said, 'Dad, I know you came third, but I'm really proud of you'. That was like a huge cushion for me."

Ramsay nevertheless admits "it was a tough one to take" but is not beating himself up about his choice of shot.

"We want to play to win and I took on the shot and it just didn't turn out," he said. "But, I think if I was in the same situation, I'd probably do the same thing again because nobody ever remembers second, third or fourth place.

"I put myself in a very good position and the work I did up until that point was really good. It was just one of those things where the ball didn't come out the way I wanted to and I hit the edge of the hole with my final putt.

"If I just focus on my golf each week, that opportunity will come along again and there's no reason why I can't make it number five."

Ramsay had shared his disappointment as well as a car to the airport on Sunday with compatriot Robert MacIntyre, who had a two-shot lead when he triple-bogeyed on the 13th.

However, the 26-year-old MacIntyre also feels prepared to challenge at The Renaissance Club as both he and Ramsay look to end a 24-year wait for a home winner since Colin Montgomery won the Scottish Open.

"For 64-70 holes, it was perfect. I was enjoying myself, it was a cruise - it was pretty easy for me," MacIntyre said. "I was in such good form, I had played the perfect first 12 holes, but for the last eight or five, six holes, it was torture.

"It happens. It will happen again. But, if I keep putting myself into the positions, you'll get over the line again. It's not a problem."