LIV Golf: Australian Cameron Smith wins London event before Open title defence

Golf

Australia's Cameron Smith watches his drive from the 4th tee on the final day of the LIV Golf Invitational Series event at The Centurion Club in St Albans
Smith was playing his final event before defending his Open title later this month
LIV Golf, London final leaderboard
-15 C Smith (Aus); -14 P Reed (US), M Leishman (Aus) -12 L Oosthuizen (SA), -10 D Johnson (US)
Selected others: -9 R Bland (Eng), H Stenson (Swe); -8 I Poulter (Eng), B DeChambeau (US); -7 B Koepka (US); -6 S Garcia (Spa); -4 G McDowell (NI); -1 L Westwood (Eng); +1 P Mickelson (US)
Australian Cameron Smith won the LIV Golf London event at Centurion Golf Club, Hemel Hempstead.

The Open champion - playing his final event before defending his title this month - went into the final day of the 54-hole event with a three-stroke lead.

Smith shot a three-under 68 to finish on 15 under on Sunday.

American Patrick Reed went round in 65 and Smith's compatriot Marc Leishman in 66 to cut the gap, but Smith survived a final-hole bogey to win by one shot.

Smith and Leishman are both part of the Ripper team, alongside fellow Australian Jediah Morgan. They were leading the team event after two days, but were overtaken by 4Aces for the team prize thanks to late surges up the leaderboard from US trio Reed, Dustin Johnson (-10) and Pat Perez (-9).

That meant a combined score of -34, one clear of Ripper's -33.

"Obviously thrilled about the individual win but it would have been nice to get up there with the boys," Smith said.

"So yeah, it's a bit of mixed emotions I think at the moment."

