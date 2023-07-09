Richie Ramsay double-bogeyed the 18th hole when in the lead

Made in Himmerland, Farso, final round leaderboard -13 Hojgaard (Den), Elvira (Spa); -12 Ramsay (Sco); -11 MacIntyre, Warren (Sco), Samooja (Fin), Bjoerk (Swe) Selected others: -10 Fisher (Eng); -9 Kimsey, Southgate; -8 Brown, Jordan, Sullivan (Eng); -6 Forrest (Sco); -5 Scott (Sco) Full leaderboard

Home favourite Rasmus Hojgaard won the Made in Himmerland event as bogeys cost Scots Richie Ramsay and Robert MacIntyre in Denmark.

MacIntyre had a triple bogey on the 13th when leading, then Richie Ramsay double-bogeyed the last while in front.

However, compatriot Marc Warren will join MacIntyre and Ramsay at the Open Championship after finishing joint-fourth with MacIntyre.

Hojgaard beat Nacho Elvira in a play-off to secure victory.

The duo finished on 13 under par after four rounds and played the 18th a further six times. Both made par five times, the Dane did so again then overnight Spanish leader Elvira double bogeyed.

Like Warren, Elvira and joint-fourth Fin Kalle Samooja seal places at Royal Liverpool, with Hojgaard, MacIntyre and Ramsay already in the field by virtue of their DP World Tour ranking for 2022.

"I'm speechless," Hojgaard told Sky Sports. "To be fair I did not think I would end up in a play-off today. It's quite amazing. It's a dream come true to win our home event.

"This is better than I could ever dream of. We've wanted a Danish winner for so long now so to be the first one to do it is amazing. It isn't that long ago that I was one of those kids trying to get balls and signed gloves. It's awesome to see them out here supporting us."

Ramsay tweeted: "Today will hurt for a long time but I did play very well. Played to win so took that shot on [at the 18th hole and] just didn't come out great. My daughter told me she was proud of me, massive cushion for today."