Japan's Nasa Hataoka was runner-up at the 2021 US Women's Open and 2018 Women's PGA Championship

US Women's Open third-round leaderboard -7 N Hataoka (Jpn); -6 A Corpuz (US); -4 H Kim (Kor), B Tardy (US); -2 J Shin (Kor), H Ryu (Kor) Selected others : E C Hull (Eng), +1 R Zhang (US); +2 L Maguire (Ire); +3 B Law (Eng), B Henderson (Can); +4 A Donegan (Ire); +8 G Dryburgh (Sco); +10 J Ewart (Eng); +12 C Thomas (Eng) Full leaderboard

Japan's Nasa Hataoka will take a one-shot lead into the final round of the US Women's Open at Pebble Beach after hitting a six-under-par 66 on Saturday.

Hataoka, 24, moved to seven under, one ahead of American Allisen Corpuz, who bogeyed the 18th as she posted a 71.

Only 11 players shot under-par rounds in blustery conditions by the Pacific coast, leaving just six players under par for the championship.

England's Charley Hull is tied for seventh on level par after a 71.

Hull, 27, picked up two birdies on the front nine, but dropped shots at the 11th and 16th before picking up a birdie at the last to finish the day under par.

Hataoka has twice finished runner-up in a major, including the 2021 US Women's Open, where she was beaten in a play-off by compatriot Yuka Saso.

She was the only player to card a bogey-free round on Saturday, with two birdies on the front nine before moving through the field with four more at the 10th, 13th, 16th and 17th holes.

Corpuz, 25, who is seeking her first major and has never finished better than 24th at the US Women's Open, lipped out with a birdie putt at the 17th before dropping a shot at the last after having to chip out of a fairway bunker.

South Korea's Hyo Joo Kim hit a 73 and is joint third on four under with American Bailey Tardy, the surprise leader after round two, who carded a 75.

The only other players under par are South Korea's Jiyai Shin (70) and Hae Ran Ryu (73), who are two shots further back on two under.