Last updated on .From the section Golf

Bailey Tardy came through a qualifier to earn a spot at her first US Women's Open since 2017

US Women's Open second-round leaderboard -7 B Tardy (US); -5 A Corpuz (US), H Kim (Kor); -3 H Ryu (Kor); -1 N Hataoka (Jpn), L Maguire (Ire); E A Yin (US), I Chun (Kor), A Furue (Jpn), J Shin (Kor) Selected others: +1 M Lee (Aus), C Hull (Eng), R Zhang (US), X Lin (Chn), A Donegan (Ire), R Yin (Chn); +2 B Henderson (Can); -3 J Ewart (Eng), B Law (Eng) Full leaderboard

World number 455 Bailey Tardy is the surprise leader after the second round of the US Women's Open.

The LPGA rookie has five missed cuts and withdrawn once in 10 events this season and came through a qualifier to earn a spot at Pebble Beach this week.

But the American was a shot off the lead after round one and hit a four-under 68 on Friday to improve to seven under, giving her a two-shot lead.

"I think that's something that is just so special," said the 26-year-old.

"I'm honestly just enjoying the moment here. I'm trying not to get too ahead of myself."

Tardy has made the cut for the first time in her four US Women's Open appearances, with this her first since 2017 having earned a reprieve at a qualifier in Minnesota before earning the second of two spots during a four-hole play-off.

She had four birdies on her second round in California and eagled the par-five sixth hole for the second straight day, with two bogeys in the round.

Compatriot Allisen Corpuz and Hyo Joo Kim of South Korea are two shots back from Tardy.

Kim had a share of the lead after day one and was set to maintain it before closing her round with two consecutive bogeys.

Like Tardy and Corpuz, Ireland's Leona Maguire was in a group one shot off the lead overnight but the world number 10 is now six shots back after struggling to a two-over 74 which included five bogeys.

Having also fired an opening-round 69, her compatriot Aine Donegan slipped to a four-over 76.

That put the 21-year-old amateur, playing her first LPGA Tour event, in a group on one over including England's Charley Hull and 20-year-old American sensation Rose Zhang.

Jodi Ewart Shadoff was the best placed English player overnight but fired a 76, putting her level with compatriot Bronte Law on three over.

Scotland's Gemma Dryburgh made the cut despite a 77 and although Jin Young Ko went round on even par on Friday, the world number one missed out.

Also missing the cut were former champions Annika Sorenstam and Michelle Wie West, who were both playing in their final tour events.

"It was great to have my last round here at Pebble Beach," said 2014 winner Wie West, 33, who made history 20 years ago when becoming the youngest player to make the cut at the US Women's Open.

"I know this is my last one, but it's been great to be here," said Swede Sorenstam, 52, a 10-time major winner.