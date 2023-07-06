Last updated on .From the section Golf

Australian Cameron Smith produced a bogey-free round to lead after round one at the LIV Golf event in London

LIV Golf, London first round leaderboard -8 C Smith (Aus); -7 M Leishman (Aus); -5 T Pieters (Bel) Selected others: -4 T Gooch (US), C Tringale (US), L Canter (Eng); -2 S Garcia (Spa), H Stenson (Swe), I Poulter (Eng), L Westwood (Eng) Full leaderboard external-link

Cameron Smith carded an eight-under-par 63 to open up a one-shot lead after the first round of the LIV Golf event at Centurion Club in London.

The Australian shot eight birdies, including three in a row on holes nine to 11, to lead compatriot Marc Leishman, who bogeyed the third.

The event in London marks the return of LIV Golf to the venue where it debuted last June.

"It was just really good," Smith said of his round.

"Wasn't much bad stuff in there, to be honest. Probably got a little bit scratchy there through the end of the tough bit of that front nine, but I don't really put that down to really poor swings, kind of just mental errors.

"But left them in pretty good spots anyway. All in all, yeah, really solid."

Second-place Leishman was the early pace-setter after four straight birdies before finishing the round just behind Smith.

"Happy with the day," said Leishman. "I didn't do too much wrong. Pretty tough stretch from sort of [hole] one through to about seven I would say and played them really well with only one bogey and a couple of birdies.

"Yeah, happy to get out of there with a seven under and a good start to the tournament."

Belgium's Thomas Pieters ended the day in third place, three shots behind Smith, while American pair Talor Gooch and Cameron Tringale and England's Laurie Canter are all tied for fourth on four under.