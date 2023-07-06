Last updated on .From the section Golf

Aine Donegan played with a makeshift driver during her first round in a major

US Women's Open first round leaderboard -4 H Kim (Kor), X Lin (Chn); -3 B Tardy (US), A Corpuz (US), L Maguire (Ire), A Donegan (Ire), H Ryu (Kor), N Hataoka (Jpn) Selected others:-2 J Lee6 (Kor); -1 B Henderson (Can), J Ewart (Eng), R Yin (Chn); E M Lee (Aus); +1 G Dryburgh (Sco), C Hull (Eng) Full leaderboard

Irish amateur Aine Donegan is one shot off the lead after her first round at a major - despite her clubs arriving late and her driver being broken.

She also started the US Women's Open with two bogeys yet recovered to shoot a three-under 69 at Pebble Beach.

Leona Maguire, who led last month's Women's PGA Championship after round three, also shot a 69 to trail China's Xiyu Lin and South Korea's Hyo Joo Kim.

"The whole thing has been a bit surreal," said Donegan, 21.

"Nearly every five minutes it's like a pinch-me moment.

"On Tuesday I played 18 holes with Annika [Sorenstam] and, honestly, it was one of the best days oy my life.

"Even just walking to the putting green, young girls are asking for my autograph, and it's like, that was me."

Donegan represented Great Britain and Ireland against continental Europe in the Vagliano Trophy in Scotland last weekend and arrived in California without her clubs.

Her club manufacturers provided a new set and when her clubs did arrive two days after her, the driver was in two pieces so Donegan added the makeshift driver to her bag.

"Everything happens for a reason," added Donegan, who holed out with a wedge for an eagle to go with five birdies.

"It wouldn't be the first time I started bogey-bogey. For me to come back and finish how I finished, I'm really proud of myself for that. And to do it at a place like Pebble Beach is something I'll never forget."

The iconic Californian coastal course is hosting a women's major for the first time and echoing the thoughts of many players, Maguire said the championship had "been circled on the calendar".

The 28-year-old Irishwoman arrived at Pebble Beach in fine form, having won her second LPGA Tour title in June and then finishing 11th at the Women's PGA Championship the following week.

Jodi Ewart Shadoff is the best placed English player after a one-under-par 71, two better than compatriot Charley Hull and Scotland's Gemma Dryburgh. English trio Alice Hewson, Charlotte Thomas and Bronte Law hit 74s, with Georgia Hall a further two strokes back.

Meanwhile, Rose Zhang, the 20-year-old American sensation, who won on her professional debut earlier this season, opened with a 74.

World number one Jin Young Ko is way off the pace after a seven-over 79.

She was playing with world number two Nelly Korda, who hit her opening drive over the cliff and onto the beach at the 10th.

Natthakritta Vongtaveelap of Thailand only made it through five holes when she was disqualified after her caddie used a rangefinder, which is allowed at other LPGA Tour events.