The Open 2023: Follow TV, radio and online coverage on the BBC
Last updated on .From the section Golf
|The 151st Open Championship
|Venue: Royal Liverpool, Hoylake Dates: 20-23 July
|Coverage: Listen to commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live & BBC Sounds, follow text commentary and video clips on BBC Sport website and app, watch daily highlights programme on BBC Two & iPlayer from 20:00 BST
Follow the 151st Open Championship at Royal Liverpool across BBC TV, radio and online from 20-23 July.
BBC Radio 5 Live and BBC Sounds have live commentary of each round as Royal Liverpool hosts The Open for the first time since Rory McIlroy's win in 2014.
You can catch up on the day's action with a daily highlights programme on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer.
The BBC Sport website and mobile app will have a daily live text commentary, a leaderboard and video highlights.
Australian Cameron Smith won the 150th Open Championship by one shot from American Cameron Young, with Northern Ireland's McIlroy in third.
Full schedule
All times BST. Coverage times are subject to late changes. The BBC is not responsible for any changes that may be made.
Wednesday, 19 July
Preview
19:00-21:00 - BBC Radio 5 Live & BBC Sounds
Thursday, 20 July - First round
Live coverage
06:30-21:00 - BBC Sport website live text updates
13:00-20:30 - BBC Radio 5 Live & BBC Sounds
TV Highlights
20:00-22:00 - BBC Two & BBC iPlayer
Friday, 21 July - Second round
Live coverage
06:30-21:00 - BBC Sport website live text updates
11:00-20:00 - BBC Radio 5 Live & BBC Sounds
TV Highlights
20:00-22:00 - BBC Two & BBC iPlayer
Saturday, 22 July - Third round
Live coverage
14:00-20:00 - BBC Sport website live text updates
12:30-20:00 - BBC Radio 5 Live & BBC Sounds
TV Highlights
20:00-22:00 - BBC Two & BBC iPlayer
Sunday, 23 July - Final round
Live coverage
14:00-20:00 - BBC Sport website live text updates
12:00-18:00 - BBC Radio 5 Live & BBC Sounds
TV Highlights
20:00-22:00 - BBC Two & BBC iPlayer
National and regional variations
National and regional variations have been included in this list where possible, but please check your local listings for more detailed information.