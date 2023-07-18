Last updated on .From the section Golf

Can 2014 Open champion Rory McIlroy end nearly 10 years without a major win and lift the Claret Jug at Hoylake again?

The 151st Open Championship Venue: Royal Liverpool, Hoylake Dates: 20-23 July Coverage: Listen to commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live & BBC Sounds, follow text commentary and video clips on BBC Sport website and app, watch daily highlights programme on BBC Two & iPlayer from 20:00 BST

Follow the 151st Open Championship at Royal Liverpool across BBC TV, radio and online from 20-23 July.

BBC Radio 5 Live and BBC Sounds have live commentary of each round as Royal Liverpool hosts The Open for the first time since Rory McIlroy's win in 2014.

You can catch up on the day's action with a daily highlights programme on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer.

The BBC Sport website and mobile app will have a daily live text commentary, a leaderboard and video highlights.

Australian Cameron Smith won the 150th Open Championship by one shot from American Cameron Young, with Northern Ireland's McIlroy in third.

Full schedule

Wednesday, 19 July

Preview

19:00-21:00 - BBC Radio 5 Live & BBC Sounds

Thursday, 20 July - First round

Live coverage

06:30-21:00 - BBC Sport website live text updates

13:00-20:30 - BBC Radio 5 Live & BBC Sounds

TV Highlights

20:00-22:00 - BBC Two & BBC iPlayer

Friday, 21 July - Second round

Live coverage

06:30-21:00 - BBC Sport website live text updates

11:00-20:00 - BBC Radio 5 Live & BBC Sounds

TV Highlights

20:00-22:00 - BBC Two & BBC iPlayer

Saturday, 22 July - Third round

Live coverage

14:00-20:00 - BBC Sport website live text updates

12:30-20:00 - BBC Radio 5 Live & BBC Sounds

TV Highlights

20:00-22:00 - BBC Two & BBC iPlayer

Sunday, 23 July - Final round

Live coverage

14:00-20:00 - BBC Sport website live text updates

12:00-18:00 - BBC Radio 5 Live & BBC Sounds

TV Highlights

20:00-22:00 - BBC Two & BBC iPlayer

