Robertson, who returned to golf in 2021 after a long break from the sport, made it through on the fifth play-off hole at Dundonald

The number of Scots in The Open Championship field is up to six, with Michael Stewart and Graeme Robertson coming through final qualifying.

Stewart, 33, won the event at Dundonald on Tuesday, shooting a five-under-par 137 over two rounds.

Robertson holed out from almost 40ft to edge out fellow Scot Craig Ross on the fifth play-off hole for the last of four places available in Ayrshire.

"It's a dream come true," said 35-year-old Robertson.

"I played golf as an amateur to a good level and then stopped it for six or seven years and worked full-time and didn't play a lot of golf.

"I'm just coming back to it so if you had said to me when I was sitting behind a computer desk 7:30 to 5, Monday to Friday, that I would be playing in The Open there's no way I would have believed it.

"It hasn't quite sunk in yet but it feels good. I can't wait for it to happen."

Stewart, from nearby Irvine, enjoyed a late surge to win, with four birdies in his last five holes.

"It was just good being a local lad and having so many folk out there supporting me," he said. "It gives you a little bit of momentum or a little bit of encouragement when things maybe aren't going quite according to plan.

"Hoylake is one of the very few Opens I have been at. I played in the Junior Open in 2006 (at Heswall) and went along as a spectator. I have fond many memories of the place and we were then when Tiger Woods won."

Scottish-born Australian Connor McKinney also made it through at Dundonald, one of four British courses used as 288 players fought it out for 19 places.

The other Scots lining up at the 151st Open at Royal Liverpool (20-23 July) are Bob MacIntyre, Ewen Ferguson, Richie Ramsay and Connor Syme.

Three more spots at Hoylake are available at the Scottish Open, played the week before at The Renaissance Club, North Berwick.