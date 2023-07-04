Close menu

The Open 2023: Oliver Farr secures spot at Royal Liverpool

Last updated on .From the section Golf

Oliver Farr plays a bunker shot at Royal Porthcawl
Oliver Farr had finished second at Le Vaudreuil Golf Challenge in France on the European Challenge Tour last weekend.

Welsh golfer Oliver Farr has qualified for The Open Championship at Royal Liverpool.

The 35-year-old finished the final round of final qualifying at Royal Porthcawl one under par.

He will be appearing at his second Open having missed the cut in 2022.

"I played better than I scored at St Andrews last year and hopefully I can learn from that and do the things I did to play well, while maybe trying to enjoy the experience a bit more," he said.

"I was a bit too result-focused last year, this time I just want to enjoy it.

"It's great to qualify in back-to-back years."

Farr was tied for fourth with Thailand's Jazz Janewattananond and were among five who came through at Royal Porthcawl to secure their spots at Hoylake.

England's Laurie Canter finished eight under secure his place along with compatriots Brandon Robinson-Thompson and Matthew Southgate.

