Gooch took victory in just one PGA Tour event in 122 starts, but has now won three LIV Golf tournaments in just over two months

LIV Golf Andalucia leaderboard -12 T Gooch (US); -11 B DeChambeau (US); -9 B Koepka (US); -6 S Munoz (Col) Selected: -4 P Reed (US); -3 D Johnson (US); -2 S Garcia (Spa); -1 C Smith (Aus), I Poulter (Eng); +3 P Mickelson (US); +4 L Westwood (Eng)

Talor Gooch holed a 12-foot birdie putt on the final hole to win LIV Golf Andalucia by one shot at Valderrama.

The American is the first three-time winner on the LIV circuit - following victories in Adelaide and Singapore.

His four-under-par 67 saw him finish on 12 under and leapfrog overnight leader Bryson DeChambeau, who shot a 69.

"I felt like I was going to make it," Gooch said of his final putt. "Before I even hit it I was visualising the fist pump. I'm glad it went in!"

In the team event, Torque GC - Joaquin Niemann, Sebastian Munoz, David Puig and Mito Pereira - won by five shots over Gooch's RangeGoats to record their second team victory in a row.

The 48 players head to England for the next event, with the Centurion Golf Club in Hertfordshire hosting LIV Golf London, which starts on Friday, 7 July.