Rickie Fowler's last PGA Tour victory had come at the Phoenix Open in 2019

Rocket Mortgage Classic final leaderboard -24 R Fowler (US), C Morikawa (US), A Hadwin (Can) - Fowler wins at 1st extra hole ; -21 P Kuest (US), T Moore (US), L Glover (US); -20 A Schenk (US) Selected others: -19 J Lower (US); -18 S Jaeger (Ger), A Noren (Swe), P Malnati (US), B Harman (US), A Rai (Eng); -13 C Tarren (Eng); -10 R Knox (Sco); -9 L Donald (Eng); -6 M Laird (Sco); -5 D Willett (Eng) -4 M Wallace (Eng) Full leaderboard

Rickie Fowler won his first PGA Tour title in four years by triumphing at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit after a three-way play-off on Sunday.

The 34-year-old American finished level with Adam Hadwin and Collin Morikawa on 24 under after 72 holes.

But he got the better of them eventually, sinking a birdie putt at the first play-off hole as both Hadwin and Morikawa failed to match his three.

"It's hard to put it all into words," Fowler said after his victory.

"I knew it was a matter of time with how I've been playing. I have had a couple of tough weekends when I've had a chance and I haven't made it."

Fowler won the 2017 Players Championship but fell to 185th in the world rankings last year before reviving his form this season with nine top-20 finishes in his past 10 events.

He was joint leader going into the last round of the US Open in June before finishing tied fifth.

Fowler again led going into the final round in Detroit, on 20 under par, as he sought his first victory since the 2019 Phoenix Open.

Hadwin, 35, and Morikawa, 26, both pushed the 2018 Masters runner-up to the wire, with the latter recording an eight-under 64.

Morikawa began the day four strokes behind Fowler and three behind Hadwin but rattled in birdies on seven of his first 14 holes to challenge.

With Hadwin also in the mix, Fowler needed a birdie at the 18th to earn a spot in the play-off.

He delivered, and Fowler then came back from a wayward right-swinging drive at the same hole as the play-off began. A superb shot out of the rough was followed by a smooth putt to clock up another birdie and seal victory.

England's Aaron Rai, 28, was challenging after three rounds, but by recording a score of 71 in the fourth he finished joint-ninth on 18 under.