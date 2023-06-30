Last updated on .From the section Golf

Justin Rose carded four birdies on the back nine to retain the lead after the second round of the British Masters

British Masters second-round leaderboard -6 J Rose (Eng), A Rozner (Fra); -5 T Olesen (Den), N Moeller (Den), J Gough (Eng), Y Paul (Ger), J Morrison (Eng), O Wilson (Eng), A Sullivan (Eng) Selected others:-4 E Ferguson (Sco), R MacIntyre (Sco); -3 D Law (Sco) Full leaderboard

Justin Rose recovered from a poor start to tie for the lead with Antoine Rozner on six under par after the second round of the British Masters at the Belfry.

The Englishman shot four bogeys over his first 10 holes before four birdies saw him sign for a one-over-par 73 to remain firmly in contention for a second title at this event.

Rose began the day with a one-shot lead after a first-round 65.

The 42-year-old first won the British Masters in 2002.

"It felt like a very, very tough day," Rose said. "I got off to kind of a weird start, I didn't feel like I was hitting poor shots and three-putted number one. The hole looked a little smaller for some reason.

"It wasn't easy and this golf course holds up. Every year it has a pretty stout winning score and you can see why.

"I made some mistakes clearly, I was four over par at one point in my round, so actually delighted to bring it back and finish minus six.

"A good result out of the day I think and also generally feel pretty decent with how I played today. Just three three-putts and one or two little errors which crept in but not too bad considering what was a tough afternoon.

"I did readjust and tried say to myself I can make three birdies coming in down the last seven holes and that's kind of how it played out.

"It was a good gutsy finish I suppose and dinner will taste good because of that. Through 36 holes I'm in a great spot."

Rose and Frenchman Rozner hold a one-shot lead over seven players, including defending champion Thorbjorn Olesen and England's Andy Sullivan, John Gough, James Morrison and Oliver Wilson.

Nuneaton's Sullivan, 37, avoided a fine for a "massive expletive" on his way to an impressive 68 as he moved into contention for a fifth DP World Tour title.

"It was good. I played really well today," Sullivan said.

"I missed an eight-footer on 11 which did get a massive expletive. Luckily the cameras weren't there as I would have got fined, and then I got going after that.

"I felt the momentum and obviously having a home crowd behind you is nice, local crowd and quite a few out there today, so it's good when you get the roars going and you get them going, you feel like your energy is up today."