Last updated on .From the section Golf

Stephen Gallacher will announce his team in August

Stephen Gallacher believes the standard among the next generation of Europe's golfers is "so more advanced" than his formative years.

Gallacher will captain the European team at this year's Junior Ryder Cup at the Marco Simone course in Italy in September.

"They're only a couple of years of experience away from playing here," said Gallacher at the Belfry before the British Masters.

"I'll be leaving no stone unturned."

Gallacher was part of the European team that won the 2014 Ryder Cup and plans to take advice from his captain Paul McGinley.

"The process started in February, it finishes in August and I think I announce the team on 29 August," Gallacher told BBC Scotland

"There are six automatic qualifications and there are three girls and three boys to be picked.

"There has been a lot of coaches getting in touch with me where the people that have got a chance of getting in are actually, rather than playing in the boys or the girls, they're playing in the women's and the men's, which I think's brilliant.

"I think you've always got to push yourself against better opposition.

"The standard's incredible. They're so more advanced than when I was a kid."

And, asked if there would be any fellow Scots in the team, Gallacher responded: "I think there will be. There's a couple of good players playing well."