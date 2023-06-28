Last updated on .From the section Golf

MacIntyre is back at the British Masters where he tied for second in 2019 and was top 10 in 2021

Bob MacIntyre says he is going all out to rediscover his form from four years ago, when he was "flying".

The 26-year-old from Oban enjoyed a stunning debut season, with seven top-10 finishes, including three runner-up spots and a tie for sixth on his first taste of the Open at Royal Portrush.

MacIntyre remains Scotland highest-ranked player but has slipped outside the top 100 in the world.

"I'm back having fun, back working hard," MacIntyre told BBC Scotland.

"My best year on the golf course was 2019 and that's what I'm trying to get back to. Rookie of the year; I was flying!"

MacIntyre has made the "tough decision" to change coach and caddie, parting with Simon Shanks and Mike Thomson to reunite with David Burns and Greg Milne, who were by his side in his breakout year.

Swing changes proved "uncomfortable" at last week's BMW International Open in Munich, but a tie for 18th has lifted spirits going into a busy summer period.

"After 10 holes on Thursday it wasn't looking good, but I managed to grind out a top 20," he said as he prepared for the British Masters at The Belfry.

"That's the old me, hanging in when I wasn't playing great and knocking on the door when I was.

"I've got high standards that I set myself and, over the past week and a half, I've really started to put the work in again.

"I'm enjoying it more and just looking to find some form.

"I'm not quite striking it as good as I want, but that's golf. It's not always perfect and it's just about managing it.

"It's uncomfortable, but that happens when your changing technique quite a bit - and I'm okay with that. I'll just get on with it.

"I've got better over the last year and a half at accepting there will be good and bad weeks. We're not robots."

In May, MacIntyre missed his first cut in 10 major appearances, struggling at Oak Hill in the PGA Championship.

"I'm actually glad I missed the cut at the PGA," he said. "It gives me more freedom, not just thinking about making the cut.

"It's now about going out at Royal Liverpool (The Open 20-23 July) and trying to compete."