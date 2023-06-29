Last updated on .From the section Golf

World number 31 Justin Rose is the highest ranked player competing at The Belfry

British Masters first-round leaderboard -7 J Rose (Eng); -6 J Donaldson (Wal); -4 J Morrison (Eng), S Garcia (Spa), A Saddier (Fra), J Gough (Eng), Y Paul (Ger) Selected others: -3 O Wilson (Eng), C Hill (Sco), M Jordan (Eng), E Ferguson (Sco), E Molinari (Ita), R Fisher (Eng) Full leaderboard

England's Justin Rose has a one-shot lead over Jamie Donaldson after the opening round of the British Masters.

The world number 31 carded eight birdies and a solitary bogey to record a seven-under-par 65 at The Belfry.

His former Ryder Cup team-mate Donaldson is one shot off the lead after the Welshman, 47, birdied five of the last six holes in his 66.

"I think that's the cleanest round of golf I've played in a long, long time," said Rose, 42.

"I felt very comfortable with my game from the first shot."

Rose, who won the British Masters in 2002 and hosted the event in 2018, failed to make the cut at the US Open last time out.

"Coming off a missed cut at the US Open and a week off without too much practice, the beginning part of this week was important for me to get tuned back in to my feels and it's nice to get off to a good, positive start," Rose added.

Donaldson, who secured the winning point for Europe at Gleneagles in 2014, is two shots ahead of Germany's Yannik Paul and English amateur John Gough, with England's James Morrison, Spain's Sebastian Garcia and Adrien Saddier of France also on four under.

The leading three players at the British Masters who are not already exempt will earn a place in next month's Open Championship.

That includes Donaldson, who has slipped to 310 in the world rankings and said it is a "big goal" to book his spot at Royal Liverpool.

"I'm down for the qualifier at [West Lancashire golf club] next week but it would be great to do it here and save having to play 36 holes in one day," he said.