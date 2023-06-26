Last updated on .From the section Golf

Stephanie Meadow lines up her putt at the seventh hole in the final round of the Women's PGA Championship

Northern Ireland's Stephanie Meadow enjoyed a "fantastic week" as she finished tied third in the Women's PGA Championship at Baltusrol.

The world number 151 ended two shots behind winner Ruoning Yin after a final round where she shot a one-under 70.

"I did my best - I laid it out there and that's all you can do," said the 31-year-old from County Antrim.

"I'm happy I gave my myself the opportunity. It's been a great week and I am proud of myself."

Meadow played in the final group on Sunday alongside friend and fellow Irish player Leona Maguire, who started with a one-shot lead but slipped to a disappointing 74 to finish joint 11th.

A birdie on the 17th left Meadow needing an eagle on the par-five 18th to force a play-off with Yin, but she carded a par to end on six under for the tournament.

Leona Maguire endured a frustrating final round as she chased a first victory in a major

Meadow's best finish in a major came in 2014 when she was third in the US Women's Open on her professional debut.

It was welcome return to being in contention for one of golf's biggest prizes and with it a financial reward of $423,000 - her entire career earnings before Sunday were $1,054,811.

"It's obviously not the outcome that either Leona or I wanted but we fought hard and did our best," added Meadow.

"I know she will be right back at it and I wouldn't be surprised if she does great in the US Open.

"It's been a long time since 2014 - it's been a long journey with lots of ups and downs, both personally and professionally.

"I definitely saw some better iron shots and apart from the final round I rolled the ball really well, I putt good. Overall, a combination of both is exciting.

"I hit some great shots to give myself some birdie looks and it was nice to make that one on 17. It's been a fantastic week, I've had so much support and the cheque's not bad either."