Stuart Manley was part of the Great Britain and Ireland team at the 2003 Walker Cup

Welshman Stuart Manley secured his fourth European Challenge Tour title with a win at the Open de Bretagne in Brittany.

The lead changed hands several times on the final day but 44-year-old Manley's 15-foot birdie at the last hole secured victory.

Manley's last win on Tour was at the 2021 Euram Bank Open

"It feels amazing, awesome. I'm lost for words," Manley said.

"It's been a long, tiring week. I was really pleased with my 62 in the second round. That is probably my lowest round on the Challenge Tour and DP World Tour.

"To have the lead at the start of the third round is always quite tough and I didn't have my game during the last few rounds.

I managed to keep the ball in play and stayed close to the guys and managed to hole the odd putt, and then I've hit the best shot I've hit all year at the last which I'm chuffed about.

"I didn't have my game today. I was really struggling with my irons, but I managed to hit the fairways, which actually is the toughest thing on this golf course."