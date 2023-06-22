Last updated on .From the section Golf

Denny McCarthy, who started on the back nine, had five birdies in his first six holes

2023 Travelers Championship first-round leaderboard -10 D McCarthy (USA); -8 A Scott (Aus), K Bradley (USA); -7 S Scheffler (USA) Selected:-6 S Lowry (Ire) ; -4 B Taylor (Eng); -3 A Rai (Eng), M Fitzpatrick (Eng), J Rahm (Spa), V Hovland (Nor), C Tarren (Eng); -2 R McIlroy (NI); R Knox (Sco); -1 T Fleetwood (Eng); Level H Hall (Eng), R Fowler (USA), J Thomas (USA); +1 D Willett (Eng); +10 M Wallace (Eng) Full leaderboard

Rory McIlroy hit his first hole-in-one on the PGA Tour as Denny McCarthy took the opening-round lead with a brilliant 60 at the Travelers Championship.

The Northern Irishman's ace on the par-three 214-yard eighth was his highlight of a mixed session, as the US Open runner-up finished two-under-par.

McCarthy, 30, shot the lowest round of his career after four straight birdies to open his tournament.

He added six more without dropping a shot to finish 10-under-par.

"I felt positive from the second I woke up this morning," said McCarthy,. "So, everything just kind of clicked today. It was obviously just a great day."

The American leads the Connecticut tournament by two from compatriot Keegan Bradley and Australian Adam Scott.

World number one Scottie Scheffler finished with a seven-under 63.

For McIlroy meanwhile, this was his first ace in competition since he made one in Abu Dhabi on the European tour in 2015.

"That was the best shot of the day that I hit," he said. "It's obviously a bonus for it to go in the hole, but it was really cool."