Last updated on .From the section Golf

Charl Schwartzel, pictured with Yasir Al-Rumayyan and LIV Golf chief executive Greg Norman, won the inaugural LIV event in England in June 2022

Leading figures from the world of golf have been invited to testify at a US Senate hearing into the merger between the PGA, DP World Tour and Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF).

PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan, Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund governor Yasir al-Rumayyan and LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman have all been asked to attend on 11 July.

US Senator Richard Blumenthal said the hearing aimed to "uncover the facts" about the merger.

He added it would look it to "what the Saudi takeover means for the future of this cherished American institution and our national interest".

The PGA and DP World Tour announced a shock merger with PIF earlier this month.

The companies have agreed to combine their commercial operations and rights into a new, yet-to-be named for-profit company.

Monahan will be its chief executive, with Al-Rumayyan - who is also Newcastle United chairman - as chairman.

The controversial merger plans led to the Monahan facing calls to resign his role as head of the PGA at an "intense and heated" players' meeting before the Canadian Open. However, one of LIV Golf's strongest critics, Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy, admitted the merger will ultimately be "good for golf".

Monaghan is currently taking a leave of absence as he recuperates from a medical condition.

Blumenthal, who chairs the Senate's Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations, added: "Americans deserve to know what the structure and governance of this new entity will be."