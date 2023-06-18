Close menu

US Open 2023: Wyndham Clark holds off Rory McIlroy to claim first major title in Los Angeles

Last updated on .From the section Golfcomments92

Rory McIlroy's nine-year wait for a fifth major win goes on after he was beaten by one shot by American Wyndham Clark at the US Open in Los Angeles.

Clark, 29, carded a level-par 70 to claim his first major on 10 under par and the $3.6m (£2.8m) winner's cheque.

"US Opens are tough. I felt at ease though and kept saying to myself, 'I can do this, I can do this'," he said.

McIlroy looked shattered after another close call in a major but said: "I'm right there, it's such fine margins."

Underdog Clark's triumph, a fine storyline in Hollywood, means it is now 3,234 days since McIlroy's last major triumph, at the US PGA Championship at Valhalla in 2014.

And whether at Southern Hills, Torrey Pines, the Augusta National, St Andrews or now on Los Angeles Country Club's ultra-exclusive north course, a theme has continued of the Northern Irishman just falling short - he now has 19 top-10 finishes in majors, including in each of the past five US Opens.

After posting a 70 to finish on nine under, he said on Sky Sports: "I have just got to keep putting myself in these positions. Sooner or later it's going to happen for me.

"There are a couple of things I will rue. The chip on 14 being one. It was really hard to get the ball close but I hung in there and just didn't quite get the job done.

"I will keep coming back until I get another one."

The world number three, who has essentially won everything else there is to win in golf is sure to place this week high on his list of missed opportunities.

However, like in his final reckoning of the 150th Open Championship last summer it was tough to find too much fault with performance.

The best of the rest

World number one Scottie Scheffler was third, two shots further adrift.

Joint overnight leader Rickie Fowler slipped to a disappointing five-over 75 as he finished in a tie for fifth.

Fowler's bogey at the 18th was one of seven overall as he fell away to end up a shot behind reigning Open champion Cameron Smith, who made three birdies on the back nine during a late charge.

Australia's Min Woo Lee and Tommy Fleetwood also ended the championship on five under, with the Englishman making eagles on the sixth and 14th holes as he delivered the lowest round of the day with a seven-under 63.

It saw the 32-year-old, who also made four birdies, create history as he became the first player to shoot 63 twice at the US Open and the fourth player after Greg Norman, Vijay Singh and Brooks Koepka to post multiple 63s in major championships.

More to follow.

Comments

Join the conversation

92 comments

  • Comment posted by HammyH, today at 04:16

    Not sure why but I am going off Rory. He has a certain Lewis Hamilton vibe about him nowadays.

    • Reply posted by Paul L, today at 04:18

      Paul L replied:
      He upsets gammons. The snowflakes.

  • Comment posted by RazzleDazzle, today at 04:14

    Rory needs to go back to chipping balls into an old washing machine

  • Comment posted by andrew, today at 04:08

    Poor Rory. Missed out on $500 million dollars from the LIV people. And now hasn’t won a major since tiger was married

  • Comment posted by Im, today at 04:02

    Unlucky Rory but who really cares? Kind of glad he did not win - the whole article is pretty much about him despite losing! Imaging if he won! Decent showing from some of the LIV players too. Well done Clark, felt for Fowler.

    • Reply posted by Mannu, today at 04:14

      Mannu replied:
      Here here to mention this Guy in the same breathe as legend Elrick Woods. . . . .

  • Comment posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 03:58

    Dont you just love these feelgood stories in sport. He lost a parent and it affected him when he was trying to make it as a golfer. And now he is the US Open Champion. It shows you that you can overcome adversity in life so you can follow your dreams

    • Reply posted by jerusalem9769, today at 04:15

      jerusalem9769 replied:
      I'm pleased you explained the winners backstory, the BBC are obsessed with the Irish loser.

  • Comment posted by Gael Force, today at 03:57

    You really have to question McIlroy's mental strength in the Majors now. This was totally set up for him to win but he completely fluffed it. Clark was a rookie but he out psyched Rory and showed far more confidence and belief in the final round. McIlroy's short game is also poor and not good enough at the business ends of the Majors. He makes really bad decisions but that's down to mentality.

  • Comment posted by MTK, today at 03:56

    If Rory learned how to putt, he would have won by 6 shots today

  • Comment posted by darktowers, today at 03:54

    Putting let Rory down again but hopefully he can turn this into a positive to mentally tell himself that he's close to winning again and it's just a matter of time.

  • Comment posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 03:50

    Why does Rory get so much abuse on here when he is a successful golfer

    • Reply posted by Sax and RocknRoll, today at 03:58

      Sax and RocknRoll replied:
      Allegory, story, glory, inventory...

  • Comment posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 03:50

    Sorry. But that course in Los Angeles is not suitable for the US Open. So what if they have not hosted a major tournament before. There was no tight fairways or thick rough to challenge the players and it only became tougher because of the pin positions and the course drying out

  • Comment posted by Barry L, today at 03:46

    Rory no longer has the mental capability to compete on the last day of the majors. I fear he will never win a major again, unless he can recapture the confidence of youth.

  • Comment posted by Gawain, today at 03:44

    Clarke looked like a winner the last two rounds. The way he carried himself, his poise, calm, charisma. Looked like a Major champion. Played good shots. A worthy winner. Rory played well but just didn't look like he had the belief & confidence. He's a great guy & I was rooting for him, will be in future Majors. Clarke, with confidence that comes from winning a Major can go on to be in the elite.

  • Comment posted by Ruley Ramundo, today at 03:34

    This comment was removed because it broke the rules. Explain

  • Comment posted by villa4tw, today at 03:34

    Apart from not being able to make a putt outside 7ft, Rory played really well. Clark deserved it and held his nerve.

    • Reply posted by MBDA, today at 03:37

      MBDA replied:
      Just about.. did his best to throw it away but also hit some great shots to build his cushion

  • Comment posted by SPLSAVE, today at 03:33

    Spare a thought for Rickie - would love to have seen him earn a major, but Clark was outstanding.

  • Comment posted by Powerhitter, today at 03:31

    Course got tougher as the week went on, but it’s a course I would never wish to play, not that I could anyway. That fairway on the 18th hole was far too wide for a US Open. Clarke hit a 50 yard slice and still found it.

  • Comment posted by Lysias Funk, today at 03:31

    Congratulations Wyndham Clark! I had a feeling after his emotional win at Wells Fargo that this might be the start of something special but didn’t think it would happen so soon. Reward for what has clearly been a lot of hard work.

  • Comment posted by TonyHK, today at 03:27

    What’s Rory need to do to win another major? Simple. Act like a champion, play like a champion. He’s clearly got the playing ability but he doesn’t have the mental capability. Playing GIR golf doesn’t win majors.

    • Reply posted by MBDA, today at 03:36

      MBDA replied:
      Wins majors more often than you think…. Tiger won a number of his majors by being that last man standing and not making any mistakes

  • Comment posted by Lerwick, today at 03:26

    Rory played pretty well today. He couldn't buy a putt but also couldn't get his approach shots close enough to make more of them makeable. Clark has a hutch up there, as he kept pulling rabbits out. Three green side lies in awkward, thick rough and all came out perfectly. A flop off tight, tight lie to save par and finding greens after putting drives in the rough. Good for him.

    • Reply posted by ShinyDavidHowell, today at 03:32

      ShinyDavidHowell replied:
      And if those scrambles go wrong, at least half and maybe all of this chat is full of praise for Rory hitting fairways and greens on a tough US Open setup while others around him couldn't.

      Instead, the same approach gets torn apart below the line.

      He played archetypal US Open golf today, and that meant one of the players around him had to have a reply under pressure. Turns out one of them did!

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport