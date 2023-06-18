Last updated on .From the section Golf

Leona Maguire made a late charge to win the Meijer LPGA Classic on Sunday

Ireland's Leona Maguire fired a superb final-round 64 to secure victory in the Meijer LPGA Classic by two shots.

The 28-year-old from Cavan carded four birdies and an eagle in her final six holes to finish on 21 under.

Maguire, who started the round two off the pace, won her first LPGA Tour title last year at the Drive On Championship.

"It was nice to go bogey free - it's a really nice feeling to win this one, especially heading into the majors we've got coming up," said Maguire.

Ariya Jutanugarn finished second with Amy Yang and Xiyu Lin in a tie for third on 18 under.

She added: "I've been playing some really good golf leading into this week and just tried to be patient.

"My goal was to get to 20-under; it was nice to go one better than that. You have to play really good golf to win out here."