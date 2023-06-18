Last updated on .From the section Golf

Cara Gainer's previous best finish was runner-up in last year's Belgian Open

German Masters final leaderboard -14 K Napoleaova (Cze), C Gainer (Eng); -11 D Dagar (Ind), S Hausmann (Ger); -10 A Hewson (Eng); -8 J Gustavsson (Swe), C Palomar-Herbin (Fra), C Alonso (Spa) Selected: -6 O Mehaffey (NI); -4 G Cowley (Eng); -3 M MacLaren (Eng); -2 E Givens (Eng), H Davis (Eng), L Duncan (Sco), A Dimmock (Eng) Full leaderboard

England's Cara Gainer fell agonisingly short of claiming her first win on the Ladies' European Tour as she lost in a play-off at the German Masters.

It was instead Czech Kristyna Napoleaova who claimed her maiden Tour win on the first extra hole.

The pair were tied for the overnight lead and Gainer, 27, parred the final hole to finish with a one-under 71.

Napoleaova, also 27, bogeyed the last to give Gainer hope but then birdied the par-four 18th to clinch victory.

The closest Gainer had previously gone to winning an LET event was when she was runner-up in last year's Belgian Open.

Gainer ended the 2022 season 41st in the Race to Costa del Sol and opened this year with a tie for ninth at the Magical Kenya Ladies Open.