Last updated on .From the section Golf

Georgia Hall has set up the new academy at Paultons Golf Centre in Hampshire

The UK's top ranked women's golfer has launched an academy focused on attracting more children to the sport.

Georgia Hall unveiled the project at Paultons Golf Centre in Hampshire.

It has already delivered more than 750 hours of free lessons to local youngsters over the past two weeks.

Hall, who won the Women's British Open in 2018 and is currently ranked ninth in the world, said she wanted to "give something back" and hoped to encourage more girls to take up golf.

The 27-year-old, from Wimborne in Dorset, first picked up a club herself aged seven.

Hall said she was enjoying giving tips to the youngsters

After progressing from the greens of Parkstone Golf Club in Poole, she has become a force to be reckoned with in the game, breaking into the world's top 10 and winning trophies around the globe.

She told the BBC: "I spent the whole of my amateur life hitting off mats so to be able to have a grass range is just really special.

"It's really nice to meet some of the kids and give them some tips to try and give back a little bit to the younger generation."

Hall said she was also particularly keen to see the women's game grow even stronger in the future.

Hall won the Women's British Open in 2018

"I was the only girl in my group pretty much for three or four years at the kids club I went to, and it's just so nice to see so many girls here today as well and to meet them," she added.

Next up for Hall is the PGA Championship and then onto the US Open with ambitions of continuing to inspire the next generation of talent.

She said: "It's definitely the time to play very well.

"Obviously I've had quite a good start to the year, good world rankings and I'm just very excited to compete in the majors coming up."