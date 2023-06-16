Close menu

US Open 2023: Rory McIlroy powers into contention as Matt Fitzpatrick hits hole-in-one

By Paul HighamBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Golfcomments14

Rory McIlroy and Brooks Koepka
Rory McIlroy shares a joke with friend and playing partner Brooks Koepka

Rory McIlroy produced a sensational run to storm into contention at the 123rd US Open in Los Angeles.

Six birdies in his last nine holes moved McIlroy to eight under and a shot behind clubhouse leader Wyndham Clark.

Defending champion Matthew Fitzpatrick had a hole-in-one while Dustin Johnson hit back from a quadruple bogey on the second to post a 70 and end six under.

Overnight leaders Rickie Fowler and Xander Schauffele are among the later starters and resume on eight under.

Many expected tournament organisers to toughen up the North Course at Los Angeles Country Club after a day of record scoring on Friday, but there were still plenty of birdies to be had and a remarkable third hole-in-one of the tournament.

McIlroy mounts back-nine response

Teeing off on the 10th, things did not go McIlroy's way in his first nine holes and he was in danger of sliding out of contention with three bogeys and a solitary birdie, but the response was emphatic.

Six birdies followed, four in his last five holes including coming within inches of making a hole-in-one at the par-three ninth, in contrast to his bogey finish in the first round.

"It was a great way to finish the round," McIlroy told NBC after his round. "A reversal of yesterday, making that bogey at the last, so it was nice to finish the round off properly and put myself right into the mix going into the weekend."

Like McIlroy, Dustin Johnson is also in contention for a second US Open title despite a nightmare start by taking eight on the par-four second. The American fought hard to deliver a level-par round and show his title credentials.

"Making a quad on number two definitely didn't get the day started off how I envisioned it," said Johnson.

"But to battle back and still be right in the mix going into the weekend, I'm definitely proud of the way I came back and finished off the round."

American Clark set the pace for the early starters, putting together a superb round of 67, with just one bogey, to get to nine under after some nerveless putting on the greens.

The 29-year-old won his one and only PGA Tour title just last month and this is a huge US Open performance for him after missing the cut on his two previous appearances.

Fitzpatrick's first professional ace

Matt Fitzpatrick celebrates his first professional hole-in-one
Matt Fitzpatrick celebrates his ace with playing partners Cameron Smith and Sam Bennett

Although generally unhappy with his performance, especially off the tee, defending champion Fitzpatrick had a moment to remember on the short 15th, although he only realised he had aced it thanks to the crowd's reaction.

"It was so exciting and a first ever professional hole-in-one," said the 28-year-old from Sheffield, who carded a level-par 70 to end the day one over.

"As soon as I hit it I thought that it had a good chance of going close. My hand was a bit sore after all the high fiving."

Comments

Join the conversation

14 comments

  • Comment posted by van, today at 23:54

    Come on Rory !!

  • Comment posted by Champ20ns, today at 23:44

    A soft US open course.

    Roaring Rory has always been a soft course player, this is a great chance for him to win.

  • Comment posted by Sheila, today at 23:37

    Just been scrolling through the "live text" .....wow. Almost as bad as coverage and commentary. Min Woo Lee has thus far recorded the lowest score today, and in the first three pages of text I find nothing, not a mention,nowt, of him. I see when he was 5 under, from the leaderboard at the time, but when he finished his round of 65? Nothing. I think maybe Rory got a bogey at the same time.........

  • Comment posted by Harry, today at 23:33

    5 under on the front 9 dynamite - go Rory

  • Comment posted by armchair59, today at 23:06

    Really hope McIlroy wins, but if not I hope Fowler does. Easily the best current player not to win a major. Proper golfer and not just a short game specialist.

  • Comment posted by Meallagh, today at 22:51

    Rory...the man, the legend...

  • Comment posted by The Old punch Bowl D4, today at 22:41

    The round has just started for the leaders!! He could be 7/8 behind in a few hours!! In contention?? Please!

    • Reply posted by Itsnotcominghome, today at 22:48

      Itsnotcominghome replied:
      What do you put your sunny disposition outlook down to?

  • Comment posted by Matt, today at 22:40

    Oh BBC, what have you done 🤣 .....wait for all the usual doom and gloomers to wade in on this HYS.

  • Comment posted by RobD, today at 22:32

    Showed a lot of steel to pull it back from -3. Fowler might get a good lead on the front 9 but the back 9 is playing much tougher, let's see if the course toughens this afternoon

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport

Featured

  • Iain Carter

    Analysis and opinion from the BBC's golf correspondent.

  • BBC Sport app

    Get the latest golf headlines sent straight to your phone, sign-up to our newsletter and learn where to find us on online.

  • Child playing golf

    From hitting a few balls on the range or a quick nine holes, to the full 18 and tournaments - how to get into golf.