Rory McIlroy shares a joke with friend and playing partner Brooks Koepka

Rory McIlroy produced a sensational run to storm into contention at the 123rd US Open in Los Angeles.

Six birdies in his last nine holes moved McIlroy to eight under and a shot behind clubhouse leader Wyndham Clark.

Defending champion Matthew Fitzpatrick had a hole-in-one while Dustin Johnson hit back from a quadruple bogey on the second to post a 70 and end six under.

Overnight leaders Rickie Fowler and Xander Schauffele are among the later starters and resume on eight under.

Many expected tournament organisers to toughen up the North Course at Los Angeles Country Club after a day of record scoring on Friday, but there were still plenty of birdies to be had and a remarkable third hole-in-one of the tournament.

McIlroy mounts back-nine response

Teeing off on the 10th, things did not go McIlroy's way in his first nine holes and he was in danger of sliding out of contention with three bogeys and a solitary birdie, but the response was emphatic.

Six birdies followed, four in his last five holes including coming within inches of making a hole-in-one at the par-three ninth, in contrast to his bogey finish in the first round.

"It was a great way to finish the round," McIlroy told NBC after his round. "A reversal of yesterday, making that bogey at the last, so it was nice to finish the round off properly and put myself right into the mix going into the weekend."

Like McIlroy, Dustin Johnson is also in contention for a second US Open title despite a nightmare start by taking eight on the par-four second. The American fought hard to deliver a level-par round and show his title credentials.

"Making a quad on number two definitely didn't get the day started off how I envisioned it," said Johnson.

"But to battle back and still be right in the mix going into the weekend, I'm definitely proud of the way I came back and finished off the round."

American Clark set the pace for the early starters, putting together a superb round of 67, with just one bogey, to get to nine under after some nerveless putting on the greens.

The 29-year-old won his one and only PGA Tour title just last month and this is a huge US Open performance for him after missing the cut on his two previous appearances.

Fitzpatrick's first professional ace

Matt Fitzpatrick celebrates his ace with playing partners Cameron Smith and Sam Bennett

Although generally unhappy with his performance, especially off the tee, defending champion Fitzpatrick had a moment to remember on the short 15th, although he only realised he had aced it thanks to the crowd's reaction.

"It was so exciting and a first ever professional hole-in-one," said the 28-year-old from Sheffield, who carded a level-par 70 to end the day one over.

"As soon as I hit it I thought that it had a good chance of going close. My hand was a bit sore after all the high fiving."