US Open 2023: Rory McIlroy powers into contention as Matt Fitzpatrick hits hole-in-one
Rory McIlroy produced a sensational run to storm into contention at the 123rd US Open in Los Angeles.
Six birdies in his last nine holes moved McIlroy to eight under and a shot behind clubhouse leader Wyndham Clark.
Defending champion Matthew Fitzpatrick had a hole-in-one while Dustin Johnson hit back from a quadruple bogey on the second to post a 70 and end six under.
Overnight leaders Rickie Fowler and Xander Schauffele resume on eight under and are among the later starters.
