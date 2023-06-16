Close menu

US Open 2023: Rory McIlroy powers into contention as Matt Fitzpatrick hits hole-in-one

By Paul HighamBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Golfcomments1

Rory McIlroy produced a sensational run to storm into contention at the 123rd US Open in Los Angeles.

Six birdies in his last nine holes moved McIlroy to eight under and a shot behind clubhouse leader Wyndham Clark.

Defending champion Matthew Fitzpatrick had a hole-in-one while Dustin Johnson hit back from a quadruple bogey on the second to post a 70 and end six under.

Overnight leaders Rickie Fowler and Xander Schauffele resume on eight under and are among the later starters.

More to follow.

  • Comment posted by RobD, today at 22:32

    Showed a lot of steel to pull it back from -3. Fowler might get a good lead on the front 9 but the back 9 is playing much tougher, let's see if the course toughens this afternoon

