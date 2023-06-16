Last updated on .From the section Golf

Rory McIlroy shares a joke with friend and playing partner Brooks Koepka

Rory McIlroy produced a sensational run to storm into contention at the 123rd US Open in Los Angeles.

Six birdies in his last nine holes moved McIlroy to eight under and a shot behind clubhouse leader Wyndham Clark.

Defending champion Matthew Fitzpatrick had a hole-in-one while Dustin Johnson hit back from a quadruple bogey on the second to post a 70 and end six under.

Overnight leaders Rickie Fowler and Xander Schauffele resume on eight under and are among the later starters.

More to follow.