Jordan Spieth, Rickie Fowler and Justin Thomas have been on the same US team for the Ryder Cup and Presidents Cup

Rickie Fowler has revealed he is one of three top US golfers looking to invest in Leeds United as part of its imminent takeover by 49ers Enterprises.

The American investment group have agreed a £170m deal to buy out chairman Andrea Radrizzani's controlling stake.

Fowler is being joined by US Ryder Cup team-mates Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas as fellow investors.

"There's the group that's moving forward so potentially we'll be a part of it," Fowler told Sky Sports News.

The US trio have been converted to becoming Leeds fans by English golfer Matt Fitzpatrick's caddie Billy Foster, who is from Yorkshire.

"It's cool to have these opportunities," added Fowler. "It would be fun if we get to be a part of it, if not we'll continue to root for Leeds.

"Obviously they got relegated but to get to go to a Premier League game, a Champions League game, any of that [would be great]. It's a massive sport and I feel like it is continuing to get bigger in the States.

"Since I haven't been to a game, I don't have the true appreciation until [I get to] be there and feel that energy."

Radrizzani bought Leeds outright for £45m in 2017, but the Italian's stake has dropped to 56% since then.

The investment arm of the NFL's San Francisco 49ers purchased a 15% stake in 2018 and increased that to 44% in 2021.

Managerless Leeds were relegated from the Premier League on the final day of the season, which forced them back to the negotiating table.

The previous agreement, which depended on the club's top-flight survival, was worth about £400m - but negotiations restarted after Leeds' return to the Championship.