Australian Cameron Smith won the 150th Open Championship at St Andrews in 2022 before moving to LIV Golf

Open champion Cameron Smith thought the proposed merger of the PGA Tour and Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund was "a joke" while US Open winner Matt Fitzpatrick said it was "confusing".

Last week's announcement shocked the golfing world, and the US Senate is now investigating the plans.

"Are we signing with the PIF? Are we not signing with the PIF? I've no idea," said England's Fitzpatrick.

"Nobody knows what's going on apart from about four people in the world."

PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan brokered the deal with Yasir Al-Rumayyan, who is governor of the PIF, which funds LIV Golf and is also the majority owner of Premier League club Newcastle United.

Since the announcement was made on 6 June, few details have emerged as to how the new entity, which also involves the European DP World Tour, will look.

"I guess the whole thing is confusing. It was confusing last year," added Fitzpatrick.

Smith, who won last year's Open Championship at St Andrews before switching to the 54-hole no-cut shotgun start format of LIV, said he received a phone call from "H.E" (His Excellency Al-Rumayyan) just before the news of the merger broke.

"I guess the first reaction was I thought it was kind of a joke that had come out," said the Australian. "And then H.E. gave me a call and kind of explained what was going on.

"He didn't really explain too much. I think there's still a lot of stuff to be worked out, and as time goes on, we'll get to know more and more.

"But there's definitely a lot of curious players, I think, on both sides as to what the future is going to look like.

"I really know as much as you guys know. I haven't been told much at all. I'm just taking it as it goes along.

"If anything comes up, I'll let you know. But for the moment, it's just trying to play the best golf I can and trying to win a US Open."

The 123rd staging of the championship is being played at Los Angeles Country Club this week and defending champion Fitzpatrick is adamant he will not let off-course issues affect his focus.

"I think you're not going to be stood on the first tee thinking 'Oh what's going on in the golf world?'" said the 28-year-old from Sheffield.

"You're thinking 'It's a par four, where do I need to hit it? Where is the wind?' That's all you're thinking about."

Fitzpatrick struggled a little with a back problem early on in the season but claimed victory at the RBC Heritage in April and says his victory at last year's US Open has given him more self-belief.

"I think that was the biggest thing for me to take away, [now] turning up to events knowing that [if] my game feels in good shape I've got a chance to win this week," he said.

"Maybe previously I've almost felt like I played well and not necessarily competed in majors, whereas now I feel like it's kind of the opposite.

"As long as my game is there or thereabouts, I feel like I can perform."