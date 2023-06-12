Last updated on .From the section Golf

Spain's Sergio Garcia qualified to play in the tournament via a qualifier in Texas

England's defending champion Matt Fitzpatrick will play with Open winner Cameron Smith in the US Open's first two rounds at Los Angeles Country Club.

They will tee off on Thursday in round one at 21:32 BST alongside Sam Bennett.

Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy starts at 21:54 and will play with US PGA Championship winner Brooks Koepka and 2021 Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama.

England's Tommy Fleetwood, who was beaten in a play-off at last week's Canadian Open, starts at 15:40.

He is alongside 2019 Open champion Shane Lowry and two-time major winner Justin Thomas.

Full tee-times for rounds one and two will appear here shortly.