Close menu

PGA Tour, DP World Tour and PIF agreement investigated by US Senate

By Peter ScrivenerBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Golf

Jay Monahan, commissioner of the PGA Tour, talking at a news conference
The US Senate has written directly to Jay Monahan, commissioner of the PGA Tour

The US Senate is investigating the planned commercial merger between the PGA Tour, DP World Tour and Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund (PIF).

The PGA Tour and PIF-funded LIV Golf have been written to by Richard Blumenthal, chairman of the permanent subcommittee on investigation, asking for all documents relating to the plan.

"PIF's role as an arm of the Saudi government and PGA Tour's sudden and drastic reversal of position concerning LIV Golf raises serious questions," wrote Blumenthal.

"Prior to this agreement, PGA Tour was one of the loudest critics of LIV Golf's affiliation with Saudi Arabia."

The documents requested must be provided by 26 June.

Blumenthal, the Democratic Party senator for Connecticut, also talks about the "risks posed by a foreign government entity assuming control over a cherished American institution" and notes that the PIF is using its investment in sport to "further the Saudi government's strategic objectives".

Last week's announcement of the merger followed a year of disruption in the men's game and was met by shock with the majority of players.

Across the BBC bannerAcross the BBC footer

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport

Featured

  • Iain Carter

    Analysis and opinion from the BBC's golf correspondent.

  • BBC Sport app

    Get the latest golf headlines sent straight to your phone, sign-up to our newsletter and learn where to find us on online.

  • Child playing golf

    From hitting a few balls on the range or a quick nine holes, to the full 18 and tournaments - how to get into golf.