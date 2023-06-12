Last updated on .From the section Golf

Adam Hadwin saw the funny side and suggested the image should be displayed in the famous Paris art gallery

As far as tackles by security guards go, it was as textbook as they come.

There was the early spot of the target, laser-sharp focus while honing in, and a crunching body slam to the ground.

There was only one thing wrong. The security guard had taken out a PGA Tour professional.

Thankfully, there appears to be no lasting physical damage to Adam Hadwin.

He is "still among the land of the living and in true Canadian form, apologised to the security guard for being tackled", wrote his wife Jessica on Twitter.

Hadwin was unceremoniously dumped on the green while trying to celebrate his friend and fellow Canadian Nick Taylor's win in Toronto on Sunday.

Taylor had just holed a 72-foot putt to become the first home player to win the Canadian Open in 69 years and Hadwin, armed with an open bottle of champagne, rampaged onto the green with spray flying everywhere, only to fall 10 feet short of his target.

In defence of the security guard, he was just efficiently carrying out his duties, having mistaken Hadwin for an over-exuberant fan.

Hadwin was quickly helped to his feet once everyone realised what was going on.

The video of the incident has, predictably, gone viral, with Hadwin tweeting a still image of the moment of impact, suggesting it could be hung in Paris art gallery the Louvre.

Fellow PGA Tour players also saw the funny side, with two-time major winner Justin Thomas tweeting "Hahahahaha man down!!!!!!" while Michael Kim wrote: "Clearly I paid the wrong security guard for the job."