Close menu

PGA Tour, LIV Golf & DP World Tour merger: 'The deal brings peace now, but turmoil lies ahead'

By Iain CarterBBC golf correspondent

Last updated on .From the section Golfcomments29

Rory McIlroy and Tiger Woods share a conversation at the Masters.
Rory McIlroy [left] and Tiger Woods were the faces of the PGA Tour's fight with LIV Golf's Greg Norman

When the email dropped it was like reading an April Fools' Day spoof, so far-fetched was the notion of the established golf tours harmoniously joining forces with the breakaway LIV circuit.

After unprecedented rancour, mudslinging, litigation and burned friendships, the PGA and DP World Tours accepted they were better together with the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund (PIF).

It is an extraordinary about turn but there are billions of reasons why. Many observers will conclude the Kingdom has now bought men's professional golf.

Critics of its human rights record regard the deal as another tawdry extension of sportswashing.

This is a commercial deal bringing the tours under the same umbrella as LIV, who shook up the men's game like never before when it came into being a year ago. They will be unified in seeking profits.

The tours themselves will continue with their 2023 schedules, but the new commercial reality means that future calendars will be heavily altered. While there is now peace between rival factions there will still be plenty of turmoil ahead.

Many players are furious after staying loyal to the established tours by turning down lucrative offers to go to LIV. What Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy - the faces of the the PGA Tour's fight with LIV Golf's chief Greg Norman and co - make of this will be fascinating.

The fact that neither figure knew of the deal being brokered is another extraordinary facet in this stunning development.

PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan revealed that it was seven weeks in the making and involved only a tight knit group of officials. "There were four in-person meetings and a number of video calls and phone conversations," Monahan said.

"When you get into these conversations and given the complexity of what we were dealing with, it's not uncommon that the circle of information is very tight."

The new company will be chaired by PIF governor Yasir Al-Rumayyan with Monahan as chief executive, with an executive committee that will include PGA Tour policy board chairman Ed Herlihy and board member Jimmy Dunne.

According to Monahan it was Herlihy and Dunne who were involved in the initial talks to broker the deal. Less than two months later Monahan was sharing a television studio couch with his new business partner Al-Rumayyan.

The PGA Tour commissioner's change of direction is astonishing given his criticism of the Saudi regime when LIV were regarded as a hostile "existential threat" to the US circuit.

"I recognise everything I've said in my past positions," Monahan admitted. "I recognise people are going to call me a hypocrite. Anytime I said anything I said it with the information I had in the moment."

Dustin Johnson holds the inaugural LIV Golf Championship trophy.
Dustin Johnson was the winner of last year's inaugural LIV Golf Championship

He now has to win over his players and formulate a future that includes the DP World Tour who have to stall their plans to reveal a revamped 2024 schedule.

Right now no one knows how that will look across the golfing globe. Somehow the competing interests of the three circuits involved have to be accommodated and the European tour will do well not to feel further marginalised.

They have no board representation with the new entity, although chief executive Keith Pelley says he is confident that will change.

Monahan has recognised the potential for team golf, which is at the heart off the LIV project. They want their line-ups to attract billionaire investment in the way that the Indian premier league cricket has done.

With peace declared, potential scope for interchangeability between circuits and more substantial television deals, the LIV team concept could become a lot more attractive.

It is also a bonus for all sides that legal proceedings against each other have ceased. The process of discovery was not attractive for LIV and the cost implications for the PGA Tour were also significant.

The deal also potentially eases pressure on the Ryder Cup. It will, surely, be easier to accommodate last month's US PGA Championship winner Brooks Koepka and other leading lights from LIV in the US team.

Frameworks to reintegrate those who jumped ship are being worked out. They will no doubt involve financial penalties and in Europe's case the punishments deemed fair and proportionate by an independent arbitration panel in April will stand.

But the fact that the two sides are no longer at war should make it easier for the likes of Lee Westwood, Ian Poulter and Graeme McDowell to rejoin the tour and regain a chance of future Ryder Cup roles.

LIV's front man, Norman - such a big player in these golf wars - was absent from the announcement. It has been reported in the US that he is unlikely to be involved in the new partnership.

"A great day in global golf for players and fans alike," the Australian former world number one tweeted. "The journey continues."

But whether Norman will be on board remains to be seen. Both Woods and McIlroy - who is due to speak on Wednesday before defending his Canadian Open title this week on the PGA Tour - said they could only do business with LIV if its commissioner stood down.

As Monahan stated, "circumstances change" and it seems they will continue to evolve at a rapid rate in the coming days and weeks. His next challenge is to win over his players - they are tour loyalists but their loyalty to him is being tested.

Comments

Join the conversation

29 comments

  • Comment posted by rogerstorer, today at 07:23

    Awful. Anyone with decency would boycott this.

  • Comment posted by soulsurfer, today at 07:22

    Watch out european football, the money monster is coming...

  • Comment posted by NGOK, today at 07:21

    In truth this was always going to happen - maybe better sooner than later. Mind why wouldn't they involve the players in the discussions!

  • Comment posted by bridgeboy, today at 07:20

    The PGA and DP World Tours have sold their souls, absolute disgrace.
    Money, money, money !

    • Reply posted by rambo 73, today at 07:22

      rambo 73 replied:
      Absolutely correct. Money talks.

  • Comment posted by hunkydory, today at 07:20

    I wonder how many millions were in the brown envelopes to get this deal agreed

  • Comment posted by BillysGwoaty, today at 07:19

    Another poorly written article. “Under LIVs umbrella” yet ignores that the PGA Tour will have majority voting in terms of numbers on this new entities board. PIF are pumping money in but won’t be running anything other than their own tour, other than a ceremonial position on the board for the guy who runs said PIF.

    Such inaccuracy coming from the BBC is becoming increasingly shocking.

    • Reply posted by rob, today at 07:22

      rob replied:
      If PIF are pumping money in what's that other than a take over? Presumably you are happy with that---I'm not

  • Comment posted by gg, today at 07:18

    I can feel a twist in the golfgate saga, Tiger and Rory will have something up their sleeve.

  • Comment posted by NGOK, today at 07:18

    In the not too distant future this will all be forgotten. Of course money talks. Maybe we can get The Open back live on BBC now!

  • Comment posted by rob, today at 07:18

    Two sell outs here. First the PGA agreeing to deal with blood money backed LIV. Second the players who stayed with the PGA. No consultation no nothing. Makes RM and TW etc look pretty damn stupid

  • Comment posted by Eyes Wide Open, today at 07:18

    I would imagine John Rahm and Rory are absolutely gutted by their backstabbing organisation.
    There is more to come on this....
    and as for Ryder Cup teams playing as a team, watch out. I doubt the PGA boys would partner a LIV boy on either side.
    Just an utter joke.

  • Comment posted by darktowers, today at 07:17

    PGA obviously cared more about monetary growth than human rights growth. #hypocrites

    • Reply posted by NGOK, today at 07:19

      NGOK replied:
      I think the UK and US are not whiter than white re supporting dodgy regimes and a bit of collateral damage.

  • Comment posted by DaveCoram, today at 07:16

    Seve must be looking down, weeping, at what's happened to his game....

  • Comment posted by Rsole, today at 07:16

    Unbelievable news. I’m sure the PGA and D P tour players will be livid about this. We have not heard the end of this I’m sure. Monahan has been bought!

  • Comment posted by Greg Norman, today at 07:16

    Day 2 if the virtue signalling world championships, let battle commence! 😂

  • Comment posted by blueskyone, today at 07:15

    This could take a while for the dust to settle.

  • Comment posted by ps, today at 07:14

    Golf has become a farce of a sport, like boxing, selling its soul for money.
    The players will get over the hypocrisy, comforted by the money, but for the rest of us, it should be a big switch off.

    • Reply posted by nostars, today at 07:21

      nostars replied:
      Its amazing to me that only know you'd realise that sport in every guise is co-opted by big money. You might as well pick a company on the stock market to root for as opposed to a team or player. Look at every aspect of the world around you, it has no soul. Sport and particularly golf were gone long ago.

  • Comment posted by CamaroZ28, today at 07:14

    The PGA sold their soul. Golf will never be the same. It might well turn out to be a good thing, the introduction of other formats of the sport, but I feel for the staunch LIV opposition. They were apparently told the morning of the merger it was happening. I wouldn't be surprised if you see more lawsuits launched. Money talks to Monahan, surely his position is untenable now?

    • Reply posted by Greg Norman, today at 07:17

      Greg Norman replied:
      If the players dont agree with what they are told to do, they will be fined heavily.

      If they dont like the rules they are welcome to resign from the tour.

  • Comment posted by Shaun, today at 07:13

    Does this "deal" include the European Tour ?

    • Reply posted by rob, today at 07:15

      rob replied:
      Yes

  • Comment posted by Jon, today at 07:12

    Lots of fuss about a pastime.

    • Reply posted by David Williamson, today at 07:17

      David Williamson replied:
      What a wit...

      Well I am half right I suppose.

      Ssshh

  • Comment posted by Tony Rolfe, today at 07:10

    The players have been blindsided.
    What now for the next Ryder Cup and beyond?
    Disgusted!

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport

Featured

  • Iain Carter

    Analysis and opinion from the BBC's golf correspondent.

  • BBC Sport app

    Get the latest golf headlines sent straight to your phone, sign-up to our newsletter and learn where to find us on online.

  • Child playing golf

    From hitting a few balls on the range or a quick nine holes, to the full 18 and tournaments - how to get into golf.