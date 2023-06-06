Close menu

PGA Tour, LIV Golf & DP World Tour merger: Players 'shocked and angry'

By Ben CollinsBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Golfcomments179

Charl Schwartzel with Yasir Al-Rumayyan and Greg Norman after winning the inaugural LIV Golf event in June 2022
Charl Schwartzel, pictured with Yasir Al-Rumayyan and LIV Golf chief executive Greg Norman, won the inaugural LIV event in England in June 2022

Professional golfers have expressed their anger at the PGA and DP World Tour announcing a merger with LIV Golf.

Players had not been consulted about the surprise agreement with Saudi Arabian-backed LIV, finding out at the same time as the media on Tuesday.

Barstool Sport's Dan Rapaport told BBC Radio 5 Live he spoke to several players immediately after the deal with the rival circuit was announced.

"The initial reaction was shock and then it turned to anger," he said.

"There are a lot of players who turned down a lot of money who are wondering 'what's the deal?'"

The Telegraph's golf correspondent Jamie Corrigan added that the deal "has been conducted in incredible secrecy".

"It's been a total mess and they will present it as they've made the warring fairways peaceful again, but they've still got a long way to run," he said.

"Forget about growing the game and sportswashing, all this comes down to money and power."

'Just more evidence of the onward march of Saudi sportswashing'

PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan
PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan has angered many players with surprise merger

The PGA Tour has been defending its position since talk of a rival circuit began, and there was litigation pending with breakaway tour LIV.

But they have agreed to combine their commercial operations and rights into a new yet to be named for-profit company, of which PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan will be chief executive.

Yasir Al-Rumayyan, governor of the Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund (PIF) which backs LIV, will be chairman of the new entity and was interviewed with Monahan on Tuesday.

BBC golf correspondent Iain Carter said: "For the last year, Jay Monahan has not been prepared to say the words 'LIV' or 'Saudi Arabia', he's been as disparaging as he possibly could be.

"Now they're sitting together on a couch having thrashed out this deal. Have LIV bought world golf today?"

Amnesty says the merger is further evidence of Saudi efforts to draw attention away from the country's human rights record.

"While this may have taken some golf fans and commentators by surprise, it's really just more evidence of the onward march of Saudi sportswashing," said Felix Jakens, Amnesty International UK's head of priority campaigns and individuals at risk.

"It's been clear for some time that Saudi Arabia was prepared to use vast amounts of money to muscle its way into top-tier golf - just part of a wider effort to become a major sporting power and to try to distract attention from the country's atrocious human rights record.

"Away from the glamour of the golf courses and the TV cameras there's been mounting repression in Saudi Arabia, with government critics and human rights activists arrested, a spate of unfair trials, and with the death penalty widely used, including as a tool of political repression.

"The world of golf may be about to put one of its most high-profile commercial battles behind it, but it's vital that this latest surge in Saudi sportswashing isn't allowed to obscure the increasingly dire human rights situation in Saudi Arabia."

Speaking to the BBC, DP World Tour chief executive Keith Pelley said: "This has never been about sportswashing."

Jay Monahan (L) and DP World Tour boss Keith Pelley
PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan (L) and DP World Tour boss Keith Pelley have joined forces with LIV Golf

'One of the saddest days in golf history' - how golf reacted

Those players who accepted lucrative deals to join LIV have taken Tuesday's news better, such as five-time major winner Brooks Koepka.

Referring to ex-PGA Tour player and golf analyst Brandel Chamblee, who has been one of LIV's most outspoken critics, Koepka said on social media: "Welfare Check on Chamblee."

Speaking on the Golf Channel, Chamblee responded by saying: "I was completely shocked. After the shock sort of ebbed away, I was hugely disappointed.

"I think it is one of the saddest days in the history of professional golf. I do believe that the governing bodies, the professional entities, have sacrificed their principles for profits.

"Will the game of golf still have its integrity? This is about the future, the legacy of golf. This is so much bigger than any of us."

Six-time major winner Phil Mickelson, one of the first big names to switch from the PGA Tour to LIV, added: "Awesome day today."

However, with more than a hint of sarcasm, two-time major winner Collin Morikawa and fellow American Wesley Bryan said they "love finding out on Twitter".

Bryan added: "This is amazing. Y'all should be ashamed and have a lot of questions to answer. I feel betrayed, and will not not be able to trust anyone within the corporate structure of the PGA Tour for a very long time."

Canada's Mackenzie Hughes said: "Nothing like finding out through Twitter that we're merging with a tour that we said we'd never do that with."

American Michael Kim added: "The hell is going on? Very curious how many people knew this deal was happening. About 5-7 people? Player run organisation right?"

Compatriot Dylan Wu said: "Tell me why Jay Monahan basically got a promotion to CEO of all golf in the world by going back on everything he said the past 2 years. The hypocrisy. Wish golf worked like that. I guess money always wins."

Former BMW PGA Championship winner Ben An said: "I'm guessing the LIV teams were struggling to get sponsors and PGA Tour couldn't turn down the money. Win-win for both tours but it's a big lose for who defended the tour for last two years."

Comments

Join the conversation

180 comments

  • Comment posted by Stuart, at 23:02 6 Jun

    i remember when south Africa had apartheid they were banned from world sport, now Saudi Arabia has just bought golf, how can that be right? when did money supplant morals?

    • Reply posted by ness, at 23:18 6 Jun

      ness replied:
      A long time ago I’m afraid

  • Comment posted by sports_nut, at 22:58 6 Jun

    PGA players who did not take the millions must be so fecked off.

    • Reply posted by Turtle, at 23:27 6 Jun

      Turtle replied:
      Serves them right for backing the cartel instead of embracing progress.

  • Comment posted by dancing dad, at 23:01 6 Jun

    Such hypocrisy. Really sad day for golf. Makes a complete mockery of the moral high ground they one occupied. I’d ask about the money. 💰

  • Comment posted by Zeppo2, at 22:58 6 Jun

    Un be f*cking lievable

    • Reply posted by Turtle, at 23:26 6 Jun

      Turtle replied:
      Good news for the sport in that the biggest competition (Ryder Cup) now has a full field.

  • Comment posted by Alan, at 23:08 6 Jun

    Jay Monagan has his pockets nicely lined thank you. Betrayal to the players of the highest order. It's a discraceful & will go down as the day golf sold its soul. I just hope the players can force him out.

    • Reply posted by Alex, at 23:13 6 Jun

      Alex replied:
      The players and the public deserve full disclosure of the facts and then they and we can decide if professional golf is something we want to engage in anymore

  • Comment posted by Phil123, at 23:04 6 Jun

    Interesting to know if LIV approached the PGA or vice versa.
    Must be very disappointing for the players who stayed loyal to the PGA and DP world tours. What would Rory Mcilroy for example have got from LIV ! Looks like a huge win for the those that left like Cameron Smith and a huge lost opportunity to bank millions for those that stayed loyal and must now feel they have been sold out

    • Reply posted by vikingsarecoming, at 23:23 6 Jun

      vikingsarecoming replied:
      Until we see the new prize money breakdowns and structure it's way too early to say whether the rank and file will be hugely better off or just much better off.

  • Comment posted by GCC, at 23:11 6 Jun

    Jay Monaghan is basically doing a David Brent here…

    “Yes PGA tour players we are merging with LIV…….but on the upside I will be the Chief Exec!!!!”

    Unbelievable

    • Reply posted by tony, at 23:15 6 Jun

      tony replied:
      don't support the new regime

  • Comment posted by red right hand, at 23:12 6 Jun

    Bought them off. Money talks. Money is the root of all evil. The greed and hypocrisy on display here all round is quite startling.
    I will stick to my local driving range. Not an oil dollar in sight!

    • Reply posted by tony, at 23:14 6 Jun

      tony replied:
      just right play with your mates rather than support a regime you don't agree with

  • Comment posted by Allan Deuchar, at 23:00 6 Jun

    Hypocrisy! How is this ever going to work. Best thing Rory can do is to get his amateur status back! I cannot get my head round what has just happened. Are all the fines to be returned now? It is shameful.

    • Reply posted by Turtle, at 23:29 6 Jun

      Turtle replied:
      Great news for real sports fans.

  • Comment posted by Billy bob, at 23:10 6 Jun

    Corruption at the highest level.

    • Reply posted by tony, at 23:16 6 Jun

      tony replied:
      don't support the new regime

  • Comment posted by Alex, at 23:10 6 Jun

    This is truly dreadful. Golf was once an honourable game of etiquette. This is what you get when money men take control and know nothing about the history and fabric of the sport. I’ll watch the 4 majors, Ryder Cup and NOTHING else.

    • Reply posted by Wynn, at 23:11 6 Jun

      Wynn replied:
      I wouldn’t watch the Majors either

  • Comment posted by Obilumb, at 23:12 6 Jun

    Hilarious, about to lose in court so decide to throw money at the main man and bingo. No principles no honour. But the PGA have sold out for years playing on courses that have no love for the environment sponsored by big corporate monsters. If you really care then don't watch this hypocritical sport.

    • Reply posted by tony, at 23:15 6 Jun

      tony replied:
      play local with your mates

  • Comment posted by User0933176431, at 23:17 6 Jun

    Mickelson is gross.

    "Awesome day today." Pass me the bucket.

    • Reply posted by Fast Eddie , at 23:25 6 Jun

      Fast Eddie replied:
      Three words. Three million dollars. Easy.

  • Comment posted by Phil Fisher, at 23:08 6 Jun

    Saudi Sportswashing has to end! Disgusting

    • Reply posted by Hear hear I agree well said, at 23:42 6 Jun

      Hear hear I agree well said replied:
      And before any bores pipe up with their sound bite, no I don't buy Saudi oil. All the petrol I use is British petroleum.

  • Comment posted by Wynn, at 23:07 6 Jun

    I suggest no one watches golf anymore.
    It’s totally ruined now.
    Don’t respond if you disagree as you are part of the problem as well.

    • Reply posted by Wynn, at 23:13 6 Jun

      Wynn replied:
      There’s always one!!

  • Comment posted by Stew, at 23:16 6 Jun

    Really disappointing day for golf. Sold out to Saudi …. golf will suffer.

    • Reply posted by Turtle, at 23:51 6 Jun

      Turtle replied:
      Golf will not suffer. The biggest competitions will have all the best players so golf will prosper.

      The old guard cartel of the PGA tour might suffer which is why it decided to embrace progress and agree to this merger.

  • Comment posted by daviep, at 23:06 6 Jun

    LIV players must be, literally, laughing all the way to the bank

    • Reply posted by tony, at 23:23 6 Jun

      tony replied:
      maybe, but in the end they will find they are the problem with ethics in the world don't buy anything they sponsor or associated with

  • Comment posted by rucknroll, at 23:16 6 Jun

    The day that golf lost its soul!

    • Reply posted by Turtle, at 23:30 6 Jun

      Turtle replied:
      Best day in the history or the sport - for real sports fans at least...

  • Comment posted by mustardcustard, at 23:12 6 Jun

    Sportswashing in action, simples.

    • Reply posted by tony, at 23:14 6 Jun

      tony replied:
      keep to playing with your mates , don't support the new regime

  • Comment posted by Keith, at 23:18 6 Jun

    All you defenders of the PGA. Here’s your reality. They were always after the money and grabbed it when someone else had more. Pathetic

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport

Featured

  • Iain Carter

    Analysis and opinion from the BBC's golf correspondent.

  • BBC Sport app

    Get the latest golf headlines sent straight to your phone, sign-up to our newsletter and learn where to find us on online.

  • Child playing golf

    From hitting a few balls on the range or a quick nine holes, to the full 18 and tournaments - how to get into golf.