PGA Tour and LIV Golf agree merger to end split in golf

The PGA Tour has agreed to merge with Saudi Arabian-backed rival circuit LIV Golf in a deal that will end the split in the sport.

The surprise announcement comes after a year of unprecedented disruption in the men's game following LIV's launch.

It means pending litigation between the tours will now be halted and they will move forward as a larger enterprise.

"This is a historic day for the game we all know and love," said PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan.

  • Comment posted by RichB, today at 15:24

    Let me guess, lots of money changed hands. Yet more sportswashing.

    • Reply posted by jeff, today at 15:28

      jeff replied:
      Let them have their fun before all the oil money dries up.

  • Comment posted by cricketsi, today at 15:26

    So, after offering millions of dollars to lure players, LIV finally realising buying executives was much more efficient.

    • Reply posted by kloppo, today at 15:29

      kloppo replied:
      And cheaper 👍

  • Comment posted by KB, today at 15:24

    Poor Form. Down with that sort of thing.

    • Reply posted by almondburyblade, today at 15:30

      almondburyblade replied:
      Surely that's an ecumenical matter? ;)

  • Comment posted by Georgey Boy, today at 15:24

    Absolutely mental. Money talks. Will Rory go back to the European Tour?! I doubt it.

    • Reply posted by Ryan Hamer, today at 15:26

      Ryan Hamer replied:
      They're in with the merger

  • Comment posted by margaret, today at 15:27

    What a shameful and vile collaboration

    • Reply posted by cooperman, today at 15:33

      cooperman replied:
      Quite the contrary - this is great news for re-unifying a sport that was in danger of fracturing itself for decades like boxing

  • Comment posted by East Coast Warrior, today at 15:26

    Money, money, money. MONEEEEEEY!!!!

    • Reply posted by jeff, today at 15:29

      jeff replied:
      CREAM

  • Comment posted by lukespeakman, today at 15:24

    Bet they all wish they had taken the LIV money now!

  • Comment posted by Dean, today at 15:29

    "Saudi Arabia buys golf".

    Sad day for sport. Very sad day.

    • Reply posted by jacdimond , today at 15:33

      jacdimond replied:
      It's buying football too! Might be 3 of those consortiums involved in the premier league soon with united potentially being the next club to be bought out.

  • Comment posted by FootKnoll, today at 15:27

    LIV and LET DIE!!

  • Comment posted by Po the Panda, today at 15:25

    so PGA was scared, I'm shocked. All about the Green, and I don't mean the putting surface.

  • Comment posted by Average Cyclist, today at 15:24

    Ha ha ha BBC, Iain Carter has nothing to write about now

    • Reply posted by stephen, today at 15:26

      stephen replied:
      actual golf

  • Comment posted by KTBFFH, today at 15:28

    Buying individual members of the PGA Tour didn't work, so LIV bought the PGA.

  • Comment posted by RandomMan, today at 15:27

    Kerchingggg

  • Comment posted by Oldtory, today at 15:27

    Money, lots of it always beats integrity in sport

  • Comment posted by LBW, today at 15:24

    What a farce!

  • Comment posted by 147break, today at 15:29

    Just like the Packer - MCC deal for cricket.

    It can only be good for golf.

  • Comment posted by Tim Groom, today at 15:26

    Just imagine not taking their big money offer and then playing for them anyway...

  • Comment posted by Sheepy, today at 15:25

    Excellent news.

    Can we get the Ryder Cup teams sorted ASAP.

    • Reply posted by stephen, today at 15:28

      stephen replied:
      It doesn't mention DP World tour, people like Garcia have resigned from it, so they will have to qualify again to play on it - that happens at the end of the season.

  • Comment posted by Paul, today at 15:29

    Bad news for potential fresh talent in golf. The real upside of LIV was it took the ageing golfers off the tour and made room for new names.

  • Comment posted by ACW, today at 15:24

    $$$

