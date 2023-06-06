PGA Tour and LIV Golf agree merger to end split in golf
Last updated on .From the section Golf
The PGA Tour has agreed to merge with Saudi Arabian-backed rival circuit LIV Golf in a deal that will end the split in the sport.
The surprise announcement comes after a year of unprecedented disruption in the men's game following LIV's launch.
It means pending litigation between the tours will now be halted and they will move forward as a larger enterprise.
"This is a historic day for the game we all know and love," said PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan.
More to follow.
- Releasing Keiko, the killer whale of 'Free Willy': The story of how the Hollywood icon was let back into the wild
- How to get cheap flight tickets: Martin Lewis gives us his top tips...
Sad day for sport. Very sad day.
It can only be good for golf.
Can we get the Ryder Cup teams sorted ASAP.