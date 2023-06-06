Last updated on .From the section Golf

The PGA Tour has agreed to merge with Saudi Arabian-backed rival circuit LIV Golf in a deal that will end the split in the sport.

The surprise announcement comes after a year of unprecedented disruption in the men's game following LIV's launch.

It means pending litigation between the tours will now be halted and they will move forward as a larger enterprise.

"This is a historic day for the game we all know and love," said PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan.

More to follow.