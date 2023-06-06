Close menu

PGA Tour and LIV Golf agree merger to end split in golf

From the section Golf

Breaking news

The PGA Tour has agreed to merge with Saudi Arabian-backed rival circuit LIV Golf in a deal that will end the split in the sport.

The surprise announcement comes after a year of unprecedented disruption in the men's game following LIV's launch.

It means pending litigation between the tours will now be halted and they will move forward as a larger enterprise.

"This is a historic day for the game we all know and love," said PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan.

An agreement has been signed that will combine the PGA Tour and LIV's commercial operations and rights into a new, yet-to-be-named for-profit company.

The agreement includes the DP World Tour, formerly known as the European Tour.

The emergence of the LIV circuit has fractured men's professional golf over the last year, with several top players lured by huge prize funds and no-cut events, which feature a team format.LIV Golf is backed by the Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund (PIF), an entity controlled by the Saudi crown prince and which has been embroiled in anti-trust lawsuits with the PGA Tour over the last year.

Monahan added: "This transformational partnership recognises the immeasurable strength of the PGA Tour's history, legacy and pro-competitive model and combines with it the DP World Tour and LIV - including the team golf concept - to create an organisation that will benefit golf's players, commercial and charitable partners and fans."

More to follow.

Comments

Join the conversation

261 comments

  • Comment posted by cricketsi, today at 15:26

    So, after offering millions of dollars to lure players, LIV finally realising buying executives was much more efficient.

    • Reply posted by kloppo, today at 15:29

      kloppo replied:
      And cheaper 👍

  • Comment posted by RichB, today at 15:24

    Let me guess, lots of money changed hands. Yet more sportswashing.

    • Reply posted by jeff, today at 15:28

      jeff replied:
      Let them have their fun before all the oil money dries up.

  • Comment posted by Dean, today at 15:29

    "Saudi Arabia buys golf".

    Sad day for sport. Very sad day.

    • Reply posted by jacdimond , today at 15:33

      jacdimond replied:
      It's buying football too! Might be 3 of those consortiums involved in the premier league soon with united potentially being the next club to be bought out.

  • Comment posted by KB, today at 15:24

    Poor Form. Down with that sort of thing.

    • Reply posted by almondburyblade, today at 15:30

      almondburyblade replied:
      Surely that's an ecumenical matter? ;)

  • Comment posted by margaret, today at 15:27

    What a shameful and vile collaboration

    • Reply posted by cooperman, today at 15:33

      cooperman replied:
      Quite the contrary - this is great news for re-unifying a sport that was in danger of fracturing itself for decades like boxing

  • Comment posted by lukespeakman, today at 15:24

    Bet they all wish they had taken the LIV money now!

    • Reply posted by Andy W, today at 15:40

      Andy W replied:
      Spot on...

  • Comment posted by KTBFFH, today at 15:28

    Buying individual members of the PGA Tour didn't work, so LIV bought the PGA.

    • Reply posted by turthforthewokefolk, today at 15:41

      turthforthewokefolk replied:
      Diageo bought gunniess,all irish should not drink gunniess,sounds dumb right

  • Comment posted by East Coast Warrior, today at 15:26

    Money, money, money. MONEEEEEEY!!!!

    • Reply posted by jeff, today at 15:29

      jeff replied:
      CREAM

  • Comment posted by Georgey Boy, today at 15:24

    Absolutely mental. Money talks. Will Rory go back to the European Tour?! I doubt it.

    • Reply posted by Ryan Hamer, today at 15:26

      Ryan Hamer replied:
      They're in with the merger

  • Comment posted by FootKnoll, today at 15:27

    LIV and LET DIE!!

    • Reply posted by farns barns, today at 15:36

      farns barns replied:
      Excellent!

  • Comment posted by Tim Groom, today at 15:26

    Just imagine not taking their big money offer and then playing for them anyway...

  • Comment posted by Po the Panda, today at 15:25

    so PGA was scared, I'm shocked. All about the Green, and I don't mean the putting surface.

  • Comment posted by Average Cyclist, today at 15:24

    Ha ha ha BBC, Iain Carter has nothing to write about now

    • Reply posted by stephen, today at 15:26

      stephen replied:
      actual golf

  • Comment posted by ESCO, today at 15:31

    There are no principles at play here on either side ; simply hypocrisy, self interest and the love of money...

    • Reply posted by JellyBeans, today at 15:33

      JellyBeans replied:
      Spot on.
      As a newcastle fan we have this grey cloud of sportswashing hanging over us, but if you ask me its bo different than the US trying to push sports like baseball, basketball and american football on the world

      This deal shows 'sportswashing' is a fallacy, and its only an issue if youre the schmuck financially missing out

  • Comment posted by Oldtory, today at 15:27

    Money, lots of it always beats integrity in sport

    • Reply posted by Bonkous, today at 15:38

      Bonkous replied:
      Life in general I’m afraid😔

  • Comment posted by Paul, today at 15:29

    Bad news for potential fresh talent in golf. The real upside of LIV was it took the ageing golfers off the tour and made room for new names.

  • Comment posted by LBW, today at 15:24

    What a farce!

  • Comment posted by ks_17, today at 15:31

    This is the the most shameful hypocrisy and double standards from the PGA that I've ever seen in my life. After all their preaching about what LIV Golf represented and how it was mercenary sports washing, they are now merging with them??? Unbelievable!!!!

  • Comment posted by RandomMan, today at 15:27

    Kerchingggg

  • Comment posted by Northern Lights, today at 15:39

    Ho ho ho wonder if Rory will still play despite his protestations against LIV?

