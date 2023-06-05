Michelle Wie West was at the New Jersey course to congratulate Rose Zhang on her victory

Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy and Michelle Wie West were among the first to congratulate 20-year-old proteges who appear on a path to golfing greatness.

It is a sport that offers no guarantees, but American Rose Zhang and Northern Ireland's Tom McKibbin are celebrating significant maiden wins which have arrived very early in their professional careers.

Indeed, Zhang's triumph at the LPGA Tour's Mizuho Americas Cup came in her first event as a pro. Such is the buzz around this remarkable Stanford student, American television networks brought forward final round coverage.

Zhang did not disappoint, despite a nervy closing round. She secured victory at the second extra hole against the formidable 2022 Chevron Championship winner Jennifer Kupcho.

This victory follows a second individual success for Stanford in the NCAA and her play-off triumph in the Augusta National Women's Amateur in April. No one has spent longer than her 141 weeks at the top of the women's world amateur rankings.

Woods wasted no time in offering his congratulations. He tweeted: "Incredible few weeks for Rose Zhang, defends her NCAA title and then wins in her Pro debut. Go card!"

In one tournament Zhang, who is managed by the Excel Sports Management company set up by Woods' manager Mark Steinberg, has secured her playing rights on the premier tour in the women's game.

She will be catapulted straight into marquee television groups because of her superstar potential and is more than likely to make her Solheim Cup debut for the United States in Spain this September.

Zhang is arguably the most exciting female golf talent to emerge since a teenage Wie West burst onto the scene at the turn of the century.

The 33-year-old Hawaiian is now retired, but has already become a significant influence for women's golf's newest star. "She's just such a great mentor, a great friend," Zhang said of Wie West, who won only one major, the 2014 US Open.

"She's just been so supportive from day one, and especially with this week being my pro debut.

"She really gave me some words, just to have fun, go out there, and do what you know."

Zhang is bright and articulate and will combine the early years of her pro career with completing her degree in communications. She is likely to do so commanding a level of attention rarely seen in the women's game.

"This has been an incredible experience, but I have not seen anything thus far," Zhang told reporters after being presented with her first pro trophy.

"Going forward I understand that there is going to be a lot of bumps in the road, and I'm expecting a lot of obstacles.

"But I think this is just the start. This is just a stepping stone. It's crazy that this is my first professional win already, but no doubt there is going to be a lot more things happening down the road."

McKibbin, meanwhile, has grown up attracting attention with every step of his golfing development - an inevitability as he hails from Holywood, the same Belfast club that spawned four-time major winner McIlroy.

The younger Northern Irishman's victory in the Porsche European Open last Sunday came in his 26th outing on the DP World Tour. His progression has been well paced, earning his tour card for this year by graduating from the Challenge Tour ranks.

McKibbin completed his win with a daring looking approach around a tree to the final hole to complete a two shot triumph, much to the delight of mentor McIlroy, who last Sunday was preparing for his own tilt at the Memorial title in Ohio.

"I watched every shot this morning," McIlroy revealed. "I was really happy for him. For 20 years old, he showed so much composure.

"We've all known from back home the potential that he has, but I think to break through and win for the first time at 20 years old, there's a bright future ahead of him.

"I'm just so happy and so proud of him. I've known Tom since he was 10 years old. And to see his progression and see where he is today and get that first win in Europe was really cool to see."

No one knows better the highs and lows that potentially lie ahead for McKibbin than his 34-year-old compatriot. McIlroy was 19 when he won his first European Tour title and was a major winner two years later.

But the Grand Slam titles dried up after his fourth win in 2014 and, despite multiple successes at every other level, he is embroiled in an ever more frustrating scramble to rediscover the winning formula at the biggest events.

McIlroy believes he made progress at the Memorial tournament despite fading from the joint lead on a final day when his putter and wedges went cold. It is the sort of thing that happens when scar tissue has developed.

Happily, for the likes of Zhang and McKibbin the game is refreshingly easy at the moment. They provide us with two new names sure to generate interest in the game.

Zhang, in particular, looks a generational talent who could dominate women's golf over the coming years.

Indeed, both have every reason to look forward to potentially stellar careers. They are on a highly encouraging wave, one they will be keen to ride for as long as possible.