Zhang received a sponsor's invite to play at the LPGA event

Mizuho Americas Open final leaderboard - 9 R Zhang (US), Kupcho (US) - 8 H Ryu (Kor) -7 A Ashok (Ind), A Furue (Jpn), E Ji (Kor) -6 Y Saso (Phl), A Buhai (RSA), L Maguire (Ire) -5 D Kang (US), S Kyriacou (Aus), A Thitikul (Tha) Full leaderboard external-link

Rose Zhang has won the Mizuho Americas Open on her LPGA Tour debut just nine days after turning professional.

American Zhang, 20, beat Jennifer Kupcho, 26, in a second hole play-off at the 18th, becoming the first woman to win on her first LPGA appearance since Beverly Hanson in 1951.

The pair went to a play-off after finishing nine-under-par at the Liberty National Golf Club in New Jersey.

"What is happening? I just can't believe it," said Zhang.

"To turn pro and come out here [and win], it's just been amazing. I've enjoyed the journey.

"I really got a bit of everything, got a taste of the pressure, got a taste of the wind and I tried to stay composed as always. I knew that golf was just a grind and you really had to dig deep."

Zhang had the chance to win on the 18th hole but shot a bogey, finishing on a two-over 74 to join compatriot Kupcho, who carded a nine-under 69, in the clubhouse,

But she then secured victory inside four shots on the second hole of the play-off after Kupcho squandered her putt.

Zhang spent a record 141 weeks at the top of the women's amateur rankings, surpassing the previous best of 135 set by Ireland's Leona Maguire.

She also won the Augusta National Women's Amateur in April and her second straight NCAA individual title in May.