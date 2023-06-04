Last updated on .From the section Golf

McKibbin was part of a six-way tie for the lead after the third round

Northern Ireland's Tom McKibbin has won his first DP World Tour title with a two-shot victory at the European Open in Hamburg.

The 20-year-old carded a three-under-par 70 to finish nine-under and beat home hopes Maximilian Kieffer and Marcel Siem, with France's Julien Guerrier also finishing on seven under.

McKibbin started the day in a six-way tie for the lead, but seized the initiative in the final round with birdies at the fourth, seventh and ninth holes.

A wayward drive at the par-five 11th spelled a bogey and he dropped another shot at the par-four 13th.

He got lucky at the par-five 15th when his second narrowly avoided the water, allowing him to get up-and-down for a birdie.

The Holywood man closed out the win in style with a birdie at the par-five 18th.

Tour rookie McKibbin started the week ranked 335th in the world and his previous best finish on the DP World Tour was a tie for 10th.

He graduated from the Challenge Tour in November and had shown signs of form last week with a top-25 finish at the KLM Open in the Netherlands, ending a run of three missed cuts.