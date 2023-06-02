Last updated on .From the section Golf

Rory McIlroy is a four-time major championship winner

Memorial Tournament second-round leaderboard -8 J Suh (US); -7 H Matsuyama (Jap); -6 D Lipsy (US), P Cantlay (US); -5 Si-Woo Kim (Kor); -4 R McIlroy (NI), S Straka (Aut), P Rogers (US), M Wallace (Eng)*, R Fowler (US)* M Hubbard (US)* Selected others:-3 Donald (Eng), J Spieth (US), J Rahm (Spa)* V Hovland (Nor)*; -2 T Hatton (Eng); +1 D Willett (Eng) +2 S Scheffler (US)*, S Lowry (Ire)* Full leaderboard

Rory McIlroy shot a four-under-par 68 in the second round to move back into contention at the Memorial Tournament.

The Northern Irishman made six birdies and two bogeys, with his second-round score aided by a birdie-birdie finish as he ended four under overall in Ohio.

American Justin Suh holds the clubhouse lead after a six-under 66 took him to eight under for the tournament.

Japan's 2021 Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama is one stroke back at seven under after carding a seven-under 65.

American Xander Schauffele also enjoyed a fine second round compiling seven birdies and just a solitary bogey on his opening hole, to sign for a six-under 66 to move to one under overall.

The Olympic gold medal winner from Tokyo 2020 concluded Thursday's first round with a five-over 77.

European Ryder Cup captain Luke Donald is at three under overall alongside American Jordan Spieth, while Donald's fellow Englishman Tyrrell Hatton and Matt Fitzpatrick are also set to beat the projected cut at three over.

Fitzpatrick, who claimed his first major triumph at the US Open last year, carded a four-under 68 to leave himself on level par, while Hatton is at two under after back-to-back 71s.